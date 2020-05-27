India Post News Paper

Tiger Shroff opens up on his fear of heights

May 27
2020
MUMBAI: Bollywood hunk and action hero Tiger Shroff, who mesmerizes with his near-impossible stunts on screen, is scared of heights!

The “War” actor took to social media to talk about his fear of heights. Sharing a slow-motion video where he can be seen jumping high in the air, Tiger wrote: “I always close my eyes whenever I am up there… anybody else scared of heights?”

Fans flooded his post with comments like “Flying Tiger” and “Fearless Tiger”.

They also requested him to organize an #AskTiger session on Twitter.

