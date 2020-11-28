India Post News Paper

Tiger Shroff poses with ‘Fam’ in latest monochrome picture

November 28
11:26 2020
NEW DELHI: Actor Tiger Shroff on Thursday was seen posing with his ‘Fam’ — mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff in the latest monochrome picture.

The ‘Baaghi’ actor took to Instagram to share the monochrome picture clicked by photographer Avinash Gowariker.
The picture sees Ayesha Shroff holding her children Tiger and Krishna as the trio beam with a wide smile on their face.

“Fam jam! My mom looks the best by far, thanks @avigowariker for another amazing shot! @ayeshashroff @kishushroff,” he wrote in the caption.

The post received several comments from the fans of the actor as well as other celebrities from the film industry including Shroff’s close friend Disha Patani. (ANI)

 

