Tiger Shroff poses with ‘Fam’ in latest monochrome picture NEW DELHI: Actor Tiger Shroff on Thursday was seen posing with his ‘Fam’ — mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff in the latest monochrome picture. The ‘Baaghi’ actor took...

How you can stay safe during Black Friday sale amid pandemic WASHINGTON: The year 2020 has brought in numerous changes to the way in which people celebrate several festivals in the light of the coronavirus pandemic. With the coronavirus infections soaring...

Uttarakhand: Virtual classrooms for Class 10, 12 students to begin from Dec 2 DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government is set to start virtual classrooms for students of Class 10 and Class 12 from December 2 onwards. This development comes after the meeting of state...

41,322 new Covid-19 cases reported in India, tally crosses 93.51 lakh NEW DELHI: With 41,322 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the tally of active cases in India rose to 4,54,940 on Saturday, the Union Ministry of Health and...

ISL 7: We have different game plan against Hyderabad FC, says Bengaluru FC coach Cuadrat MARGAO: Bengaluru come into Saturday’s game on the back of a frustrating 2-2 draw against FC Goa. Bengaluru had wasted a two-goal lead in their first game. Coach Carles Cuadrat...

Abraham Accords will help grow UAE’s position as logistics hub for rest of Asian economies: Jaishankar ABU DHABI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that the Abraham Accords will help grow UAE’s position as a logistics hub for the rest of the Asian economies benefitting...

PM Modi, UK PM Johnson discuss shared desire to impart ‘quantum jump’ to India-UK partnership: MEA NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Borris Johnson on Friday reiterated “their shared desire” to impart a quantum jump to the India-UK partnership in the post-COVID,...

‘We are here for long haul’: Farmers start gathering at Delhi’s Burari Ground NEW DELHI: Farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana on Saturday morning began arriving at the Nirankari Samagam Ground on the outskirts of the national capital for a protest against the...

Indian economy contracts 7.5 pc in Q21 NEW DELHI: The Indian economy contracted by 7.5 per cent in the July-September quarter of this fiscal amid the COVID-19 crisis, official data showed on Friday. The gross domestic product (GDP)...

Farmers enter Delhi from Tikri border after braving water canons, clashing with policeÂ NEW DELHI: After braving water cannons and clashing with security personnel, thousands of farmers started entering the national capital on Friday from the Tikri border after the Delhi Police granted...

Australia outscore India, take 1-0 lead in ODI series SYDNEY: Australia defeated India by 66 runs in the first One-day International at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-game series. Though there...

Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla inaugurates Buddhist monastery in Nepal KATHMANDU: During the second day of his two-day visit to Kathmandu, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday inaugurated the renovated Tashop (Tare) Gompa Monastery in Nepal, informed the Indian...

India, France launch bilateral fast track mechanism in investments PARIS: India and France on Friday launched a bilateral fast track mechanism in investments. Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and French Minister Delegate for Foreign...

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Centre over farmers’ issues, asks PM to implement ‘one nation, one behaviour’ NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday lashed out at the Central government over the farmers’ protest and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should implement “one nation,...

PM Modi to embark on 3-city visit on Saturday to personally review vaccine development NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will embark on a three-city visit to personally review the vaccine development and manufacturing process, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on...

Record-high 90,000 Americans hospitalised with Covid-19 WASHINGTON: Nearly 90,000 Americans infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalised across the US, reaching an new all-time high for the 16th consecutive day, according to The Covid Tracking...

Over 200 Pakistan nationals stranded in India return via Attari-Wagah border NEW DELHI: More than 200 Pakistan nationals stranded in India due to COVID-19 restrictions were repatriated on Thursday, Pakistan High Commission in India said. “As part of the High Commission’s...

Indian Americans in New York hold protest outside Pak Consulate, Times Square on 2008 Mumbai attacks anniversary NEW YORK: To commemorate the sacrifice of the security personnel and people who lost their lives in the 2008 Mumbai Terror Attack, a group of Indian Americans held protests outside...

MX Player drops the episodes of its newest drama ‘Beehad ka Baghi’ MUMBAI: Revenge is an emotion that can lead you to take many a drastic steps and bringing viewers once such rebellious story from the Indian hinterlands is MX Exclusive Beehad...