Consulate General of India San Francisco – Press release Public Notice Regarding Change in Outsourcing Service Provider The existing service center of Cox & Kings Global Services (CKGS) located at 225 Bush Street 1, San Francisco for providing outsourcing...

Understanding Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of ends and means Ram Krishna Sinha Unless “mainstreamed” as means, some worthy ends will remain as lofty ideals and their realizations will either be distant or elusive. A morally worthy end, according to...

Your weekly Future: 8th to 15th October 2020 Aries (21 March – 20 April) The planetary transit indicates that the beginning of the week shall be spent with family members and the issues affecting the domestic atmosphere shall...

Trump claims he is immune to coronavirus WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump claimed on Sunday that he is now “immune” from the coronavirus, though medical research has suggested it is possible to be re-infected with the virus. “It...

Australia to end wage subsidy support in March 2021: Treasurer CANBERRA: Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has confirmed that the government’s coronavirus wage subsidy will end in March 2021, leaving some businesses with no choice but to close. The JobKeeper Payment...

#BabaKaDhaba trends as B’wood urges fans to help struggling elderly food stall owners NEW DELHI: The video of an elderly Malviya Nagar couple, driven to tears for not being able to do business at their dhaba, has been trending, and several Bollywood stars...

Tiger Shroff reveals his biggest competitor MUMBAI: Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff has revealed his biggest competitor on his latest social media post. Tiger took to Instagram, where three versions of him are edited and put in...

Average retail rents in CP, Khan Market fall 14% in July-Sep NEW DELHI: As the pandemic has severely businesses, rents of high-end commercial spaces have also taken a dip. The average monthly retail rents in major retail locations of the national...

Covid virus can survive on phone screens for 4 weeks: Study SYDNEY: SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19 can remain infectious on surfaces for long periods of time as researchers at Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), Australia’s national science...

Srikant Datar – Mumbaikar who loves hard work, yoga & eggs MUMBAI: When the news of the appointment of Srikant M. Datar as the new dean of Harvard Business School (HBS) flashed on Saturday morning, his thrilled friends, classmates, faculty and...

Indian envoy in Nepal goes into self-quarantine KATHMANDU: Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra has gone into self-quarantine after a Minister who he had recently met has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Kwatra held a meeting...

Kejriwal’s major push for e-vehicles in Delhi NEW DELHI: In a major push for e-vehicles in Delhi, apart from exempting battery operated carriages of paying road tax, the Delhi Government has issued notification of Electrical Vehicles Policy-2019...

Indian, Chinese militaries to talk on de-escalation in eastern Ladakh NEW DELHI: Top Indian and Chinese military representatives will meet on Monday to discuss de-escalation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh as winter sets in. It would...

UK launches clinical trial of BCG vaccine against Covid-19 LONDON: As part of a large-scale global trial, scientists in Britain have launched a study to test if the widely-used Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine could help protect people against Covid-19. Developed...

Vardhan advocates AYUSH remedies, endorses medicinal properties to contain COVID NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday defended the Ayurveda-based interventions in prevention and treatment of the COVID-19 disease and hailed its efficacy in boosting immunity. The minister...

Global Covid-19 cases nearing 37.4mn: Johns Hopkins WASHINGTON: The overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 37.4 million mark, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,075,700, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As...

As Durga Puja and Ramleela near, DDMA issues fresh guidelines NEW DELHI: With Durga Puja round the corner and heralding the festival season, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday issued fresh guidelines for holding gatherings, with strict adherence...

2nd Nepali cabinet minister tests Covid-19 positive KATHMANDU: Girirajmani Pokharel, Nepal’s Minister for Education, Science and Technology, has become the country’s second cabinet minister to test positive for the novel coronavirus, his personal aide said. “Minister Pokharel was...

TRP scam: Mumbai cops question Republic TV CEO, others MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police on Sunday questioned Republic TV’s CEO Vikas Khanchandani and others in connection with the alleged fake Television Rating Points (TRP) mega-scam, officials said here. Besides, three other...