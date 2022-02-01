India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Tiger Shroff says ‘happy 18th birthday’ to 65-year-old Jackie Shroff

Tiger Shroff says ‘happy 18th birthday’ to 65-year-old Jackie Shroff
February 01
11:43 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Tiger Shroff says 'happy 18th birthday' to 65-year-old Jackie ShroffMUMBAI: On actor Jackie Shroff’s 65th birthday on Tuesday, his son and actor Tiger Shroff penned a beautiful birthday message for his father, who keeps getting younger.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Tiger wrote “happy 18th birthday” for his charismatic father.
Sharing a collage of his dad’s pictures, Tiger penned, “Happy 18th birthday to the best dad love u sooo muchhhh. God bless u always with the best healthhh. hope I manage to make u a little more proud this year the way I’m so proud to be your son #ultimatehero.”

Jackie Shroff is fondly known as Jaggu Dada and has been in the film industry for over 40 years. He has acted in more than 220 movies. He made his debut with ‘Swami Dada’ that released in 1982.

Since then, the veteran actor went on to deliver some amazing performances in films like ‘Hero’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘1942: A Love Story’, ‘Rangeela’ among many others. Recently, Jackie was seen in a cameo role in Netflix’s ‘Call My Agent Bollywood’. Meanwhile, Tiger’s upcoming films include ‘Heropanti 2’ and ‘Ganapath’. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressAisha ShroffbollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentHappy Birthday Jackie ShroffHBD Jackie ShroffHollywoodJackie ShroffJackie Shroff BirthdaymoviesTiger Shroff
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 28th 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

She Homes

Find the bestÂ online casinos at 7Jackpots and play Indias most popular casinos games for real money!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.