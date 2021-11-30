India Post News Paper

Tiger shroff shares pictures from sets of ‘Ganapath’
November 30
10:15 2021
MUMBAI: Actor Tiger Shroff, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film ‘Ganapath’ in the UK, shared pictures from the sets where he can be seen displaying his washboard abs while posing with film’s producer Jackky Bhagnani.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger shared a trio of pictures with the producer of ‘Ganapath’, Jackky Bhagnani.
The actor’s washboard abs were on display as he posed with his bro in the snowfall and the actor still had his makeup on suggesting that the photo was taken between takes. Both of them looked to have a good time in the snowfall and smiled for the lens.

“Literally chilling with my Bossman aka Producer Saab aka Bro #Ganapath @jackkybhagnani.”

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co., ‘Ganapath’ is being directed by Vikas Bahl.

Touted to be an action-thriller, the film will be going on the floors soon. ‘Ganapath’ that is slated to release on December 23, 2022, will see Tiger and Kriti sharing screen space again after their debut film ‘Heropanti’ and music video ‘Chal Wahan Jaate Hain’.

Apart from ‘Ganapath’, Tiger also has movies ‘Heropanti 2’ and ‘Baaghi 4’ in the pipeline. (ANI) 

