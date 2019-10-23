Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Till I am around, everybody will be respected, Ganguly on Dhoni’s international future

Till I am around, everybody will be respected, Ganguly on Dhoni’s international future
October 23
16:11 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said the matter of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s future in international cricket will be addressed but vowed to accord the two-time World Cup-winning captain respect during his tenure.

Ganguly said he doesn’t know what is in Dhoni’s mind but promised that a player of his stature will be accorded respect.

Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from international cricket since India’s semi-final exit in the ODI World Cup, leading to speculations about his future.

“You know champions don’t finish quickly. I don’t know what’s in his mind and what he thinks about his career. So we will deal with that you know,” Ganguly said at his media conference after taking over as the board president. “He is one of the greats of the game and India is proud to have MS Dhoni over a period of time. If you even sit down and take a note of what he has done, you say, ‘Wow, MS Dhoni’,” he said.

Legends of the game have often had an unceremonious exit and Ganguly himself knows it more than anyone else how it feels to fight speculations and criticism. “Till I am around, everybody will be respected and that doesn’t change,” Ganguly said. The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament starts on November 9 and it is still not clear if Dhoni will be playing that tournament in case he wants to make himself available for selection for the West Indies tour at the end of the year. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will India-US trade ties improve during Trump's tenure?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Institutions of democracy working in India: US official on Article 370 - https://t.co/fM7A1F5QRK Get your news fea… https://t.co/IYo5tupbDq
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 23, 2019, 10:55 am

Al-Qaeda offshoot AGH wiped out from Kashmir, Musa's successor killed: J-K DGP - https://t.co/KFtQOIM83u Get your… https://t.co/vCekmWwi2J
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 23, 2019, 10:52 am

Pakistan-sponsored terrorism ignored by world press: Indian journalist testifies before US committee -… https://t.co/bgoHwAHfUo
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 23, 2019, 10:50 am

Man holes up at museum in southern #France, threatening messages in #Arabic: police - https://t.co/akCJfX54q0 Get… https://t.co/c204z4Fp88
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 23, 2019, 10:49 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.