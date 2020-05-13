Time for some Facts!: Ayush Kumra

Hello again! This is your virtual fitness trainer Ayush Kumra again. I hope you all are doing well and I am sure that the last week was an amazing one for you. Cheers to us!

Well, today ii’s the 7th Day of our 15 Days 15 Ways program and today’s video will not be about any body part training but more about knowing your body better. Now that you all have started working on your health, you should be aware of some very important yet mostly ignored health facts.

As we are on the 8th day of our program, we have already completed the training of all our body parts including mental training in the form of these articles. In the video, I have talked about some facts, which I would like for you to go and check out yourself because if I write them down over here, then it would be no fun. I want you to strive for your self-progress. However, I can tell you this that by going through the video, you would get to know the secrets about building muscles in a quick period of time and trust me, its easy!

A healthy lifestyle is not just about knowing the right exercises or nutrition but knowing about your body. You need to set your goals beyond physical aesthetics and look forward towards the metacognitive factors. After all, A Healthy mind leads to a Healthy body and there’s no denying that.

Hence, you should take out your time, sit back and relax for today and watch the video. It will certainly help you in understanding yourself better.

Till then, see you next time. Stay Safe and Stay Motivated.

