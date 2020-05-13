Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Time for some Facts!: Ayush Kumra

Time for some Facts!: Ayush Kumra
May 13
20:30 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Hello again! This is your virtual fitness trainer Ayush Kumra again. I hope you all are doing well and I am sure that the last week was an amazing one for you. Cheers to us!

Well, today ii’s the 7th Day of our 15 Days 15 Ways program and today’s video will not be about any body part training but more about knowing your body better. Now that you all have started working on your health, you should be aware of some very important yet mostly ignored health facts.

As we are on the 8th day of our program, we have already completed the training of all our body parts including mental training in the form of these articles. In the video, I have talked about some facts, which I would like for you to go and check out yourself because if I write them down over here, then it would be no fun. I want you to strive for your self-progress. However, I can tell you this that by going through the video, you would get to know the secrets about building muscles in a quick period of time and trust me, its easy!

A healthy lifestyle is not just about knowing the right exercises or nutrition but knowing about your body. You need to set your goals beyond physical aesthetics and look forward towards the metacognitive factors. After all, A Healthy mind leads to a Healthy body and there’s no denying that.

Hence, you should take out your time, sit back and relax for today and watch the video. It will certainly help you in understanding yourself better.

Till then, see you next time. Stay Safe and Stay Motivated.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Can India become an Ideal Detination for industries Post COVID-19 crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Time for some Facts!: Ayush Kumra - https://t.co/sHe9vJ2c5y Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/TPhHovFcLH
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 13, 2020, 3:00 pm

Nomini #Casino Review: Amazing Fruit ... - https://t.co/glGfouRHG3 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/q6Yqoazoti
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 13, 2020, 2:41 pm

RT @indembmanila: The wait is over!! AI 1375 arrives @MIAAGovPH to take its nationals home. #VandeBharatMission @PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 13, 2020, 10:43 am

Bernie Sanders says unlikely to run for US President again - https://t.co/uboSu9S4SM Get your news featured use… https://t.co/TJ7MJg5q89
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 13, 2020, 10:09 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.