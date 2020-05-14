Something went wrong with the connection!

Time to ‘Hiit’ your goals: Ayush Kumra

May 14
19:30 2020
Hello again everyone! I hope that the last week was an eye changer for you and you got to know how it actually feels like working out! The feeling of enduring that pain and even then going for another session the next day to feel that feeling of pain yet development again. So guys, its now the 8th day of our 15 Days 15 ways program and we are all set to level up our game. Let’s get started.

Today’s video deals with strength training and body training exercises which have to be done in a very short period of time but would require great outburst of energy. This type of training is commonly known as HIIT training.

HIIT stands for High-Intensity Interval Training and it’s a very well known training pattern in the field of bodybuilding. In this video, I have selected and demonstrated few of the most commonly used and effective exercises which are involved in HIIT workouts and these exercises would help you in losing your fat quickly and very immensely.

The thumbnail of the video is not a bait guys but it’s a fact as HIIT workouts are done for a maximum period of 30 minutes. I have made sure that I keep the time period of the workout for only 20 minutes so that everyone can catch up to it.

Also, if you follow this workout properly and regularly, it would give you the desired results as well. So you need to invest your time over your body and train your mind to feel even more pain because as I stated earlier, its time for us to level up our game and while you’d follow the exercises in this video, you’d realize why exactly did I stated that.

For now, I shall take your leave so that I can record another video and make sure that we don’t have any barriers in our fitness program.

All the best for your workout session and don’t forget to stay safe and motivated always.

