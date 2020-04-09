Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Times like these bring friends closer: Modi after Trump’s praise

Times like these bring friends closer: Modi after Trump’s praise
April 09
11:37 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: “Times like these bring friends closer,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi after US President Donald Trump thanked him for clearing the export of anti-malarial drug, hydroxychloroquine, to the US.

The drug has been identified by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a potential treatment for the coronavirus and was touted repeatedly by Trump as a “game changer”. India had earlier put a hold on its export, but later allowed it at Trump’s request.

“Fully agree with you, President Donald Trump. Times like these bring friends closer. The India-US partnership is stronger than ever. India shall do everything possible to help humanity’s fight against COVID-19. We shall win this together,” Prime Minister Modi stated in a tweet.

The reply came after Trump thanked him for giving a green signal for the export of the drug. “Thank you Prime Minister for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!” he said.

The US President had added, “Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten!”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Will President Trump declare a complete lockdown in US?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Times like these bring friends closer: Modi after Trump's praise - https://t.co/hpcAk3IKGC Get your news featured… https://t.co/1LXOQLKbW1
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 9, 2020, 6:07 am

Mukesh Ambani with $44bn top Indian in #Forbes world billionaires' list - https://t.co/MY40R88KN4 Get your news fe… https://t.co/LSk4iD9ZWO
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 9, 2020, 6:04 am

Face #Mask compulsory in Delhi, even in cars - https://t.co/RMl4sAkVk4 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/vpP5UiHA1i
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 9, 2020, 5:59 am

Not just India, Jamaat a super spreader of virus in Pak too - https://t.co/aOEdh3Upzk Get your news featured use… https://t.co/JNFFpqtgYv
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 9, 2020, 5:56 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.