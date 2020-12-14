India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy’ author John le Carre dies at 89

‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy’ author John le Carre dies at 89
December 14
10:16 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON: “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” author John le Carre, known for his Cold War thrillers, died at the age of 89 on Saturday in Cornwall, England.

His death was confirmed on Sunday by his literary agency, the Curtis Brown Group, The New York Times reported.
“It is with great sadness that I must share the news that David Cornwell, known to the world as John le Carre, passed away from pneumonia after a short illness (not COVID-19 related) in Cornwall on Saturday evening, 12th December 2020. He was 89. Our hearts go out to his four sons, their families and to his dear wife, Jane,” read an official statement by The Curtis Brown Group.

It further said, “For six decades, John le Carre dominated the bestseller lists and review pages with his monumental body of work. His dramatic launch onto the global scene began with the publication of his third novel in 1963, The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, and the public revelation of his secret life working with the British Intelligence Services. Devoting his life to writing, he went on to define the Cold War era with the help of his character, George Smiley, and through his complex plots and beautiful prose, beamed a harsh light at the injustices of our world.”

As per the statement, David is survived by his wife of almost fifty years, Jane, and his sons Nicholas, Timothy, Stephen and Simon. (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Question for the week Do you think Sonia or Rahul Gandhi will step down?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTRY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Indian-origin scientist ... - https://t.co/V3ZdW73GWr Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Cardiologist #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericanComputerScientistAnshumaliShrivastava #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - December 14, 2020, 9:47 am

    Trump rejects early Covid-19 ... - https://t.co/7tWgNS9fCy Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - December 14, 2020, 9:43 am

    Inflationary woes: India's WPI rises to 1.55% ... - https://t.co/CYwO097rqv Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #GDP #GDPLoss #IndiasAnnualRateOfInflation #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday
    h J R

    - December 14, 2020, 9:38 am

    99 per cent farmers are with ... - https://t.co/p1uJGL2986 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FrmLaws #HarsimratKaurBadal #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal
    h J R

    - December 14, 2020, 9:32 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.