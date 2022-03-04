India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Tirupati: â€œAndhra’s temple town”

Tirupati: â€œAndhra’s temple town”
March 04
10:25 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Situated in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati is known for Lord Venkateshwara Temple, one of the most visited pilgrimage centers in the country. Tirumala is one of the seven hills in Tirupati, where the main temple is located. The temple is believed to be placed where Lord Venkateshwara took the form of an idol and is hence home to the deity Govinda. Tirupati is one of the oldest cities of India and finds mention in plenty of ancient Vedas and Puranas.

The non-stop chanting of â€˜Om Namo Venkatesayaâ€™, the mad pilgrim rush and the 8-feet tall idol of Lord Venkateshwara â€“ everything about the Sri Venkateshwara Temple is majestic. Spread over an area of 26 kilometers and visited by nearly 50,000 pilgrims every day, the temple is also commonly referred to as the Temple of Seven Hills.

There are other temples in Tirupati too that you can visit, including the Sri Kalahasti temple, Sri Govindarajaswami Temple, the Kondandarama Temple, the Parashurameshwara Temple, and the ISKCON temple. Tirupati is home to a unique geological wonder that you shouldnâ€™t miss out on! The Silathoranam is a natural arch formed out of rocks and is located at the Tirumala Hills.

Places To Visit In Tirupati

Sri Venkateswara Temple: Sri Venkateshwara Temple is the most revered and celebrated temple of Tirupati having tourists and pilgrims flooding in all year long. This is one of the holiest and the wealthiest temples in the world and millions of devotees flock here to pay their reverence.

Around 50,000 pilgrims visit the temple every day, which is a massive number. Hence, a whole procedure has been planned and set up which effectively ends at the shrine for darshan.

Akasaganga Teertham: Akasaganga Teertham is a waterfall in Tirupati, located at a distance of 3 km from the main temple. The waterfall has water flowing all throughout the year and holds immense religious significance.

Pilgrims can also pay homage to the Devi temple situated very close to the waterfall. During the monsoons, the waterfall is a beautiful sight to the eyes.

Silathoranam: One of the natural marvels that history left behind, the Silathoranam, now, finds itself being an important landmark in archaeology and heritage. This is a natural rock formation, one of the only three of this kind in the world.

While geology and archaeology foster a number of theories, the rock formation is also tied to beliefs of its connection with the idol of Lord Venkateswara. The rock formation is a national monument and is protected by the State Government.

Swami Pushkarini Lake

Swami Pushkarini Lake

Swami Pushkarini Lake: Almost neighboring the Sri Venkateshwara Temple is Swami Pushkarini Lake. According to the legends, the lake belonged to Lord Vishnu and was located in Vaikuntham.

Garuda brought it to the earth, for the sport of Sri Venkateshwara. Extremely holy, the pilgrims usually take a dip in the waters of this lake before proceeding to the main temple.

Shopping in Tirupati: Tirupati, the holy city famous for its shrines, is a popular destination for many pilgrims. Tirupati translates into ‘holy mountains’ has seen the ancient dynasties like the Cholas, the Pallavas and the Vijaynagar Empire. Tourists flock here to view the renowned Sri Venkateswara Temple, which is located at the top of the Tirumala Hills. Apart from the multitudes of religious sites, Tirupati has several tourist attractions like the Deer Park, the Rock Garden and the Kalyani Dam. The Asthana Mandapam and the Chandragiri fort are other major tourist attractions here. However, one of the underrated pleasures that this city in Andhra Pradesh has to offer is shopping. So, get your wish list out as we explore the various avenues for shopping in Tirupati.

Vedadri Narasimha Swamy Temple: This temple lies at a distance of 70 km from Tirupati and was constructed by Sir Krishna Deva Raya. It holds great mythological importance and is believed to be the site where Lord Vishnu battled with Rasksash Somakadu, won and took over the Vedas from him.

Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple: At a little distance from the main city area, one finds the Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple dedicated to Goddess Padmavathi. One of the many sacred structures of Tirupati, this one is home to many legends and stories about the Goddess.

TTD gardens: Spreading over an area of 460 acres, the TTD gardens in Tirupati are known for their ornately decorated and manicured flower gardens. Alongside its lush green beauty, the garden also includes Alwar Tank, Mangalabhavi and Ananthapalligunta.

Flowers to all the temples in Tirupati are supplied from this garden. They have an annual horticulture show and Pushpa Yagnam wherein exotic flowers are displayed for the visitors.

Sri Govindarajaswami Temple: Sri Govindarajaswami Temple is a 12th century Hindu Vaishnavite shrine built by Saint Ramanujacharya and is one of the biggest temple complexes in the district. The presiding deity is Lord Vishnu, also called Govindarajaswami. The beautiful traditional Dravidian architecture and its rich culture attract tourists in quite a large number every year.

What is the best time to visit Tirupati?

Tirupati is crowded throughout the year; however, the best time to visit Tirupati is from September to February when the climate is relatively balmy with intermittent showers. The summers with its sweltering weather and humidity make Tirupati less ideal to visit.

How to Reach Tirupati

Tirupati is well connected to major cities of the country by road, rail and air. The Tirupati airport is just 15 km away from the main city while the railway station is closer. Tirupati is also linked to other cities via a network of well-connected roads. Chennai is the major nearest connecting railway junction. Luxury and standard buses connecting Tirupati to nearby hotspots are frequent and comfortable.

Comments

comments

Tags
Andhra Pradesh TourismAndhra TourismBest Time To visit TirupatiChittoorHow to Reach TirupatiLord Venkateshwara TempleTravelTravel During CovidTravel In Covid Times
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – March 04th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.