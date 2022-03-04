Situated in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati is known for Lord Venkateshwara Temple, one of the most visited pilgrimage centers in the country. Tirumala is one of the seven hills in Tirupati, where the main temple is located. The temple is believed to be placed where Lord Venkateshwara took the form of an idol and is hence home to the deity Govinda. Tirupati is one of the oldest cities of India and finds mention in plenty of ancient Vedas and Puranas.

The non-stop chanting of â€˜Om Namo Venkatesayaâ€™, the mad pilgrim rush and the 8-feet tall idol of Lord Venkateshwara â€“ everything about the Sri Venkateshwara Temple is majestic. Spread over an area of 26 kilometers and visited by nearly 50,000 pilgrims every day, the temple is also commonly referred to as the Temple of Seven Hills.

There are other temples in Tirupati too that you can visit, including the Sri Kalahasti temple, Sri Govindarajaswami Temple, the Kondandarama Temple, the Parashurameshwara Temple, and the ISKCON temple. Tirupati is home to a unique geological wonder that you shouldnâ€™t miss out on! The Silathoranam is a natural arch formed out of rocks and is located at the Tirumala Hills.

Places To Visit In Tirupati

Sri Venkateswara Temple: Sri Venkateshwara Temple is the most revered and celebrated temple of Tirupati having tourists and pilgrims flooding in all year long. This is one of the holiest and the wealthiest temples in the world and millions of devotees flock here to pay their reverence.

Around 50,000 pilgrims visit the temple every day, which is a massive number. Hence, a whole procedure has been planned and set up which effectively ends at the shrine for darshan.

Akasaganga Teertham: Akasaganga Teertham is a waterfall in Tirupati, located at a distance of 3 km from the main temple. The waterfall has water flowing all throughout the year and holds immense religious significance.

Pilgrims can also pay homage to the Devi temple situated very close to the waterfall. During the monsoons, the waterfall is a beautiful sight to the eyes.

Silathoranam: One of the natural marvels that history left behind, the Silathoranam, now, finds itself being an important landmark in archaeology and heritage. This is a natural rock formation, one of the only three of this kind in the world.

While geology and archaeology foster a number of theories, the rock formation is also tied to beliefs of its connection with the idol of Lord Venkateswara. The rock formation is a national monument and is protected by the State Government.

Swami Pushkarini Lake: Almost neighboring the Sri Venkateshwara Temple is Swami Pushkarini Lake. According to the legends, the lake belonged to Lord Vishnu and was located in Vaikuntham.

Garuda brought it to the earth, for the sport of Sri Venkateshwara. Extremely holy, the pilgrims usually take a dip in the waters of this lake before proceeding to the main temple.

Shopping in Tirupati: Tirupati, the holy city famous for its shrines, is a popular destination for many pilgrims. Tirupati translates into ‘holy mountains’ has seen the ancient dynasties like the Cholas, the Pallavas and the Vijaynagar Empire. Tourists flock here to view the renowned Sri Venkateswara Temple, which is located at the top of the Tirumala Hills. Apart from the multitudes of religious sites, Tirupati has several tourist attractions like the Deer Park, the Rock Garden and the Kalyani Dam. The Asthana Mandapam and the Chandragiri fort are other major tourist attractions here. However, one of the underrated pleasures that this city in Andhra Pradesh has to offer is shopping. So, get your wish list out as we explore the various avenues for shopping in Tirupati.

Vedadri Narasimha Swamy Temple: This temple lies at a distance of 70 km from Tirupati and was constructed by Sir Krishna Deva Raya. It holds great mythological importance and is believed to be the site where Lord Vishnu battled with Rasksash Somakadu, won and took over the Vedas from him.

Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple: At a little distance from the main city area, one finds the Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple dedicated to Goddess Padmavathi. One of the many sacred structures of Tirupati, this one is home to many legends and stories about the Goddess.

TTD gardens: Spreading over an area of 460 acres, the TTD gardens in Tirupati are known for their ornately decorated and manicured flower gardens. Alongside its lush green beauty, the garden also includes Alwar Tank, Mangalabhavi and Ananthapalligunta.

Flowers to all the temples in Tirupati are supplied from this garden. They have an annual horticulture show and Pushpa Yagnam wherein exotic flowers are displayed for the visitors.

Sri Govindarajaswami Temple: Sri Govindarajaswami Temple is a 12th century Hindu Vaishnavite shrine built by Saint Ramanujacharya and is one of the biggest temple complexes in the district. The presiding deity is Lord Vishnu, also called Govindarajaswami. The beautiful traditional Dravidian architecture and its rich culture attract tourists in quite a large number every year.

What is the best time to visit Tirupati?

Tirupati is crowded throughout the year; however, the best time to visit Tirupati is from September to February when the climate is relatively balmy with intermittent showers. The summers with its sweltering weather and humidity make Tirupati less ideal to visit.

How to Reach Tirupati

Tirupati is well connected to major cities of the country by road, rail and air. The Tirupati airport is just 15 km away from the main city while the railway station is closer. Tirupati is also linked to other cities via a network of well-connected roads. Chennai is the major nearest connecting railway junction. Luxury and standard buses connecting Tirupati to nearby hotspots are frequent and comfortable.

