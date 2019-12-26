TN tops good governance index among big states, Maharashtra and Karnataka get second, third slot

NEW DELHI: The southern state of Tamil Nadu has bagged the top position in the composite ranking for good governance index (GGI), followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka, according to data provided by the Personnel Ministry.

Chhattisgarh has got the fourth position, followed by Andhra Pradesh (fifth), Gujarat (sixth), Haryana (seventh) and Kerala at the eight rank, it said.

Madhya Pradesh is at the ninth rank, West Bengal at the tenth position, followed by Telangana (11th), Rajasthan (12th), Punjab (13th), Orissa (14th), Bihar (15th), Goa (16th), Uttar Pradesh (17th) and Jharkhand at eighteen position in the big states category.

The states and union territories have been divided into three groups — big states, north-east and hill states, and union territories — for the rankings based on certain indicators separately.

In the north-east and hill category, Himachal Pradesh has topped the ranking followed by Uttarakhand, Tripura, Mizoram, Sikkim, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir (now divided into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh), Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

Among the union territories, Pondicherry has got the first position, followed by Chandigarh, Delhi, Daman and Diu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Lakshadweep.

“At present there is no uniform index to objectively assess the state of good governance in the states. The good governance index attempts to create a tool which can be used to assess the states of governance and impact of various interventions taken by the state governments and the UTs,” the Personnel Ministry has said.

It has also given sector-wise rankings.

Under the agriculture and allied sector, Madhya Pradesh has got first position followed by Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in the big states category. Mizoram has got the first position in north-east and hill states category and Daman and Diu has bagged the top slot in the UT category for the sector.

In the commerce and industries sector, Jharkhand has got the first position in big states category, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Among the north-east and hill states, Uttarakhand has achieved the top rank, whereas Delhi is at the first rank in the union territories category.

Goa has got the first rank among big states for human resource development sector. Himachal Pradesh has got the first position among the north-east and hill states and Pondicherry is at the first place among the UTs for this sector.

In the public health sector ranking, Kerala is at the top position followed by Tamil Nadu and Goa among the big states. Manipur and Pondicherry have got the first position in the north-east and hill states, and UTs category for this sector. Tamil Nadu has been ranked first in the public infrastructure and utilities sector, followed by Gujarat and Punjab among the big states.

Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh have got the top slot in north-east and hill states, and UTs category for this sector. Under the economic governance sector, Karnataka has got the first position followed by Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu among the big states.

Uttarakhand has got the top rank in north-east and hill states category. Delhi has got the first position in the union territories category for the sector. Chhattisgarh has got the first position in social welfare and development sector ranking. Meghalaya has topped the slot for the north east and hill states. Daman and Diu is at the first position in the UTs category for the sector.

For the judicial and public security sector, Tamil Nadu has got the first position followed by Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Haryana, Orissa, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal and Bihar.

Himachal Pradesh is at the first position among the north east and hill states, and Pondicherry has got the top slot among the UTs, under the judicial and public security sector ranking.

Under the environment sector, West Bengal has got the first position followed by Kerala and Tamil Nadu among the big states. Jammu and Kashmir is at the first place among the north-east and hill states, and Chandigarh in the union territories category for the ranking under the environment sector.

“The tenth sector, i.e. citizen centric governance has not been included for scoring and ranking purpose as at present only one indicator is identified as part of the sector,” the Personnel Ministry said.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh had on Wednesday launched the GGI to assess the state of governance in the country.

The objectives of GGI are to provide quantifiable data to compare the state of governance in all states and union territories, enable them to formulate and implement suitable strategies for improving governance and shift to result oriented approaches and administration. PTI

