India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

TN youth joins Ukrainian army, fights against Russian troops

TN youth joins Ukrainian army, fights against Russian troops
March 08
10:19 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old from Tamil Nadu, who was rejected twice by the Indian Army, is now fighting in the Ukrainian Army against the invading Russian troops.

Intelligence reports received by the Union government have revealed that the Tamil youth, Sainikhesh Ravichandran of Thudaliyur in Coimbatore is a student of Aerospace engineering at Kharkiv National University in Ukraine.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu Police told IANS that a group of Central intelligence bureau officers had visited the residence of Sanikesh a couple of days ago and collected all the details regarding him and as to why he had joined the Ukrainian military.

His parents, according to police officers, had informed the intelligence sleuths that he had a passion for military and armed training and showed his room plastered full of photographs of Indian military and officers.

Sainiikesh, had according to the police officers, enquired with the US consulate in Chennai to join in the US military but as he knew that it was not possible he had returned home.

The family members, however, said that he was actively pursuing his five year aerospace engineering course and had informed them a few days before the war broke out that he had got employment in a video game developing company.

However, the family came to know that he had joined the Ukraine forces only when the intelligence sleuths visited them. His father Ravichandran when contacted told IANS, “I am terribly upset and I have requested the Government of India to bring my son back to India. He had contacted home a few days ago and said that he was safe and he was not listening to our requests to come back.”

The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers.

Also ReadOperation Ganga: IAF’s C-17 with 208 Indian nationals reaches Hindon airbase

Comments

comments

Tags
India Ukraine relationsJoe BidenMoscowRussiaRussian President Vladimir PutinTamil NaduTamil Nadu YouthTN YouthUkraine CrisisUkrainian ArmyUS National Security CouncilUS Russia RelationsUSAVladimir PutinWhite Houseworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – March 04th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.