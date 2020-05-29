Together In Life And Death: Thakkars
IP News Bureau
CHICAGO: An Indian couple living in Naperville, a south side suburb of Chicago, died within three days of each other as two more victims of dreaded Coronavirus. The victims identified as Harilal Thakkar, 90, and his wife, Padmaben, 87, were married for 71 years and passed away early last week
The couple had migrated in the eighties from India and worked here in different positions raising four children and two grandchildren in Naperville. They were part of the extended joint family, an Indian tradition, At one point, 16 family members and three different generations lived under one roof Not only that, they wanted to see that those who come from India also could be rendered some comfort too. They helped their relatives start their life in this country too.
Harilal Thakkar was diagnosed with now much-dreaded coronavirus and spent weeks on a ventilator at Edward Hospital before passing away on Sunday. Padmaben Thakkar died two days later from the virus.
