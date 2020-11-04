India Post News Paper

Tokyo stocks advance in morning amid caution over US election

Tokyo stocks advance in morning amid caution over US election
November 04
11:49 2020
TOKYO: Tokyo stocks advanced Wednesday morning, following Wall Street’s gains overnight, but caution remained over the US presidential election as polling came to a close.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 330.90 points, or 1.42 percent, from Monday to 23,626.38.
The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 13.15 points, or 0.82 percent, at 1,621.10.

Markets in Japan were closed on Tuesday for a national holiday.

Nonferrous metal, mining and iron and steel-linked issues comprised those that gained the most by the morning break. (ANI/Xinhua)

