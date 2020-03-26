Toll tax collection temporarily halted at all toll plazas on NHs

NEW DELHI: In view of the nationwide lockdown to halt the coronavirus spread in the country, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has temporarily suspended the toll collection at all toll plazas on the national highways from Thursday.

The announcement was made by Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari late Wednesday evening. He said that to ease the functioning of people engaged in emergency services, toll on the national highways will not be charged for the time being.

Gadkari tweeted: “In view of Covid-19, it has been ordered to temporarily suspend the collection of toll at all toll plazas across India. This will not only reduce inconvenience in the supply of emergency services but also save critical time.” He said the maintenance of the highways and availability of emergency resources at toll plazas will continue as before.

