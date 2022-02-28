Top 7 of the Biggest USA Lotteries

There are many incredible USA lotteries that you can try. There are both international ones and local ones. For the international ones, you can enter these, no matter where you are, as there are no restrictions. But for the local ones, especially the ones that are available for specific states, you need to be residing in that particular state for that.

How delighted would you be to win a grand prize? This can surely give you a lot of money in a split second if so. But what matters is you need to try for it. As long as you do not go for them, you would not be able to win anything even if you are lucky enough for that. So, we encourage you to try your luck.

US Powerball

Generally, these are two of the biggest USA lotteries. Because of that, it is indeed worth taking a look at them specifically. So, here we go.

As we told you, this is an international lottery which is the largest from the USA lotteries. Buying them from anywhere in the world is possible. Since the dawn of the internet, the lottery has been open to the whole world. You can win the lotto by correctly predicting the five normal numbers and the Powerball.

Now we shall tell you about the days and times when it was drawn. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET, they take place. Each line costs $5 on LottoSmile, and you may play just one line if you choose. If you wish to use the Powerplay option, you have to pay an additional $2.5.The starting jackpot for this is $20 million. It has even set a record jackpot of US$1586 million once. This is the highest ever in lottery history.

Mega Millions

The Mega Millions lottery is the United States’ second-largest lottery. It is only second to the Powerball among the American lottos. Needless to say, anyone in the world can take part in it. Non-Americans can easily participate by purchasing tickets from a variety of sources. When a player purchases tickets from a third party, he or she will get an email containing the certified tickets.

Let us now tell you about its draw days and times. Tuesdays and Fridays are the draw days. This lottery is drawn at 11:00 p.m. ET. Its jackpot starts at around $20 million. It once recorded a record jackpot of $1.537 billion too. This only trails the record jackpot of Powerball.

California Lottery

There are actually a lot of state lotteries in the United States. Now, it is time to focus on a few of them.

On November 6, 1984, the California Lottery was established. There are so many in-house draw games that you can play in this state. Daily 3, Daily 4, Daily Derby, Fantasy 5, SuperLotto Plus, and Hot Spot are some of them. They are played on different days. So, if you are from California, you can probably play them.

New York Lottery

The New York Lottery was established in 1967, with the slogan “Your Chance of a Lifetime to Help Education.” They too have a lot of in-house games for you to play. And they are Numbers, Win-4, Take 5, Pick 10, Lotto, and Quick Draw.

Texas Lottery

The Texas Lottery is a government-run lottery that is offered across the state. It was on November 5, 1991 lottery sales were authorized there. Some of the in-house games available here are Lottos Texas, Texas Two Step, All or Nothing, Cash 5, Pick 3, and Daily 4.

Now, as you would be having a general idea about different games available in different states, we can know about some of them in detail.

Cash4Life

Cash4Life is an American multi-jurisdictional game that is available from 10 state lotteries and is drawn nightly as of April 2021. The first drawing was conducted three days after ticket sales began on June 13, 2014, in New York and New Jersey. Its drawings take place every night at 9:00 p.m. ET. All you have to play for this lottery for a play is just $2. Selection of 5 numbers from 60 is required from you. The QP (Quick Pick) picks them for you randomly. Then, it is up to you to select the Cash Ball number from 1 to 4 or mark the QP (Quick Pick) box to have the terminal choose your Cash Ball number at random.

Pick-6 – NJ Lottery

This is drawn on Mondays and Thursdays both days at 10.53 p.m. and 10.57 p.m. To play this, choose six numbers between 1 and 49. Alternatively, you can use Quick Pick to generate random numbers too. To increase your wins, you can select the XTRA option. It costs you just $1 to play this and it costs you just another $1 to go for the XTRA option.

How to play for people from India?

If you are from India, there are ways for you to play the international ones. Here is how you can do them.

Visit the USA

Simply, you can visit the United States and play them. But this might not be very practical as you would have to travel a long way.

Play online

Anyway, you can bet online and play all the international ones online without any trouble from India. Websites like Lottoland, Lotto247, and Playhugelottos are ideal for this purpose.

Final Thoughts

In this article, we focused on American lottos. And we hope that this article was so helpful for you to get a good understanding of this. So, if you wanted to get to know about all these, now, we are positive that we could help you grab a good understanding through this article. All the same, if you have plans of buying lotteries and testing your luck, the above are good options for you. Other than giving you knowledge about them, all we can do is wish you the very best of luck!

Comments

comments