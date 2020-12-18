India Post News Paper

Top ministers including Shah, Nirmala, Tomar meet over farm issue

December 18
14:35 2020
NEW DELHI: A high-level meeting of the government and office bearers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party members was held at the BJP headquarters here in view of the farmers ‘ agitation which entered its 22nd day on Thursday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal were present in the meeting, among other top leaders.

Some of the most prominent national general secretaries of the party participated in the meeting at the BJP headquarters here. This was the first major meeting amidst the farmers agitation that included all the big ministers and senior leaders of the Modi government under one roof.

More than half a dozen general secretaries of the party, who were present at the meeting, lead the organisation in their respective states. After the discussions at the meeting, sources say, the BJP is gearing up to launch an information campaign to explain the three farm laws passed by the Centre to the farmers.

Party sources said Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar made a presentation in the meeting on the provisions of the three agricultural laws and issues raised by the farmer organisations so far.

The timing of the meeting is significant because the Supreme Court on Thursday took a serious note of the ongoing agitation. The top court has said that farmers have a right to protest, but the impasse can be resolved through dialogue.

