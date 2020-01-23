Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Top UN court says it can rule in Rohingya case

January 23
16:20 2020
THE HAGUE: The UN’s top court said Thursday it has the authority to rule in an urgent case in which Myanmar is accused of genocide against Rohingya Muslims. “The court concludes that it has prima facie jurisdiction to rule in the case,” International Court of Justice presiding judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf said in The Hague. The court was also announcing whether it will grant emergency measures sought by The Gambia against Myanmar to prevent further violence. (AFP)

Related Articles

