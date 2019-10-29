Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Top US diplomat on religious freedom in India, meets Dalai Lama

Top US diplomat on religious freedom in India, meets Dalai Lama
October 29
11:04 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration’s point person for international religious freedom is on a visit to India and met Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Dharmsala on Monday, according to the US State Department.

Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback began his trip in Dharmsala on October 28, where he delivered remarks alongside the Dalai Lama at the 60th anniversary celebration of the Tibetan Institute for the Performing Arts, it said.

Brownback met the Dalai Lama and discussed with the 84-year-old religious leader ways to improve religious freedom for Tibetan Buddhists around the world.

“Inspired and deeply moved after my meeting with His Holiness Dalai Lama in India. He is living testament of the power of religious freedom to overcome hate, division, and intolerance. I’m stirred in my own faith to work harder for religious freedom for all, including Tibetans,” the top American diplomat said in a tweet.

“Reminded today of the rich history of the Tibetans. They are a beacon of hope for religious freedom for all. They have not only endured but defied attacks by those who sought to revise, restrict, and erase their unique heritage. Today we stand in honour and celebration of them,” he said in another tweet.

From Dharamshala, Brownback would travel to New Delhi on October 29 for discussions on expanding US-India cooperation and shared global objectives, and to visit religious sites, including the Lotus Temple, the State Department said.

According to the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) the Ambassador said the United States strongly supports religious freedom.

“We believe people all over the world deserve this right and they should be able to practice theirs peacefully and freely. Unfortunately, Tibetans aren’t allowed to practise their faith freely in Tibet and they have to get out to India and other places to practise their faith so I was hearing with some people that had recently left and all for the reason of wanting to practise their faith freely,” the CTA said.

On November 1, Brownback will visit Nepal where he will meet with Nepali leaders, including in government and civil society, to discuss efforts to strengthen religious freedom in Nepal.

On November 2, he will make a final stop in Bangkok, Thailand, where he will deliver remarks at the 5th Annual Southeast Asia Freedom of Religion or Belief Conference. PTI

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will India-US trade ties improve during Trump's tenure?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Indian-American appointed to Class of White House Fellows - https://t.co/FyIap3i4tB Get your news featured use… https://t.co/KSZIuVp2pl
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 29, 2019, 5:35 am

PM arrives in Saudi Arabia; to attend key economic forum, hold bilateral talks with King Salman -… https://t.co/2RQqtbrvNs
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 29, 2019, 5:35 am

Strong quake hits south Philippines, injuries reported - https://t.co/vvCSORRbPO Get your news featured use… https://t.co/01GsSQRm0m
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 29, 2019, 5:34 am

Top US diplomat on religious freedom in India, meets Dalai Lama - https://t.co/fg6oKqdujN Get your news featured u… https://t.co/GaA99LJMl1
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 29, 2019, 5:34 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.