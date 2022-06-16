Top US Medical Advisor Dr Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON: White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Antony Fauci on Wednesday (local time) tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test.

He is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice. He is currently experiencing mild symptoms. Dr Fauci will isolate and continue to work from his home, read the National Institutes of Health (NIH) press release.

The chief medical advisor of US President Joe Biden has not recently been in close contact with him or other senior government officials. Dr Fauci will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical advice from his physician and return to the NIH when he tests negative.

Earlier, Fauci had hinted that there may be the need for the fourth-dose boost in the United States to battle with COVID-19 variant Omicron, adding that the booster could be based on age, as well as underlying conditions of the individual.

“There may be the need for yet again another boost — in this case, a fourth-dose boost for an individual receiving the mRNA — that could be based on age, as well as underlying conditions,” Dr Fauci said that the White House briefing on Wednesday (local time).

Responding to reporters over the data showing the need for a shot beyond the third dose, Dr Anthony Fauci said that that’s obviously an issue that has been followed very closely.

President Biden‘s top medical advisor said that half a million people around the world have died of COVID-19 since the omicron variant of the coronavirus was first detected in November, terming it “the full-blown pandemic phase” of the coronavirus crisis. (ANI)

Comments

comments