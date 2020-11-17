India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Tortured body of specially-abled boy adds to Pak child abuse cases

Tortured body of specially-abled boy adds to Pak child abuse cases
November 17
16:28 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ISLAMABAD: In yet another heart breaking incident that adds on to the ongoing violence against young children in Pakistan, a tortured body of a four-year-old specially-abled boy was found from the fields in Peshawars Badaber area.

As per the police officials, the family of the boy had lodged a complaint on November 12 that he had missing while playing outside his residence. Police officials said that the boy was a brick kiln labourer and was a resident of Telaband area of Badaber. However, days after the report was lodged, children playing in the area, who later told the adults and then the police, found his tortured body.

As per details, the victim’s body had severe torture marks, while some locals claimed that the boy’s kidney had been removed. However, according to CCPO Peshawar Muhammad Ali Gandapur, who arrived at the location, informed that the boy’s kidney had not been removed. An investigation into the murder is being done, while the post-mortem report is also being prepared.

This latest incident emerged days after the recently reported case of a mother and her four-year-old daughter, who were kidnapped and gang-raped in Sindh province’s Kashmore district.

Cases of kidnapping and rape are now surfacing from almost all parts of the country, raising serious questions over the capabilities of the security forces to nab the culprits and punish them through speedy trials. Civil society has been demanding exemplary punishment to the rapists, which includes demand of public hanging and castration.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated that his government will be forming a law for speedy investigation, trial and punishment for the culprits along with ensuring complete protection and safety to the victims and witnesses.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Wll Trump reconcile with the reuslts and concede gradually?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @timesofindia: Delhi Government has declared 20th November as a public holiday on account of 'Chhath Puja'.
    h J R

    - November 17, 2020, 12:03 pm

    #Bangladesh cricketer Shakib apologises for 'visiting' ... - https://t.co/egSbXG7oW4 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #Hinduphobia #IndiaBangladeshRelations #Islamophobia #KaliPuja #KolkataKaliPuja #ShakibAlHasan #ShakibAlHasanApology #ShakibApologyVideo https://t.co/rsbUSjkcLy
    h J R

    - November 17, 2020, 11:28 am

    #India should again become global superpower in ... - https://t.co/HBJsbk3EFu Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJPNEP #EducationInIndia #EducationPolicyExplanation #EducationPolicyReviews #IndiaSUperpower #NationalEducationPolicyNEP #NationalEducationPolicyInHindi
    h J R

    - November 17, 2020, 11:24 am

    Kamala Harris ... - https://t.co/v7IjDkhATL Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BlackAmericanVicePresident #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #JoeBiden #KamalaHarris #MikePompeo #PresidentELect #Republicans
    h J R

    - November 17, 2020, 11:18 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.