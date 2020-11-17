Tortured body of specially-abled boy adds to Pak child abuse cases

ISLAMABAD: In yet another heart breaking incident that adds on to the ongoing violence against young children in Pakistan, a tortured body of a four-year-old specially-abled boy was found from the fields in Peshawars Badaber area.

As per the police officials, the family of the boy had lodged a complaint on November 12 that he had missing while playing outside his residence. Police officials said that the boy was a brick kiln labourer and was a resident of Telaband area of Badaber. However, days after the report was lodged, children playing in the area, who later told the adults and then the police, found his tortured body.

As per details, the victim’s body had severe torture marks, while some locals claimed that the boy’s kidney had been removed. However, according to CCPO Peshawar Muhammad Ali Gandapur, who arrived at the location, informed that the boy’s kidney had not been removed. An investigation into the murder is being done, while the post-mortem report is also being prepared.

This latest incident emerged days after the recently reported case of a mother and her four-year-old daughter, who were kidnapped and gang-raped in Sindh province’s Kashmore district.

Cases of kidnapping and rape are now surfacing from almost all parts of the country, raising serious questions over the capabilities of the security forces to nab the culprits and punish them through speedy trials. Civil society has been demanding exemplary punishment to the rapists, which includes demand of public hanging and castration.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated that his government will be forming a law for speedy investigation, trial and punishment for the culprits along with ensuring complete protection and safety to the victims and witnesses.

