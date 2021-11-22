India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Tough to beat India in any format, hopefully NZ is ready for 1st Test, says Santner

Tough to beat India in any format, hopefully NZ is ready for 1st Test, says Santner
November 22
10:14 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KOLKATA: New Zealand stand-in skipper Mitchell Santner feels it is tough to beat India in their home conditions and knows that spin will play a big role in the upcoming Test series.

Rohit’s 56-run knock followed by Axar Patel’s three-wicket haul helped India defeat New Zealand by 73 runs in the third and final T20I here at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.
India and New Zealand will now lock horns in the two-match Test series which gets underway from Thursday.

“It doesn’t matter what format you come up against India, they’re a tough challenge to beat. We saw that in 2016. Hopefully, the boys are ready for the first Test in Kanpur. It’s a quick turnaround again. We have some good spinners, we know spin will play a big part. It’s about just trying to grind out as much as possible,” said Santner during the post-match press conference.

“We’ve seen how good Ashwin, Jadeja and Axar Patel can be in these conditions. We’ve got guys like Ajaz and Somerville that are pretty eager to see some spinning wickets as spinners do coming from New Zealand,” he added.

With the win on Sunday, India won the three-match series 3-0 and Santner pointed out that New Zealand were good in patches and failed to get wickets upfront.

“It was a challenging series. It’s always challenging to come to India and play a really good side. We were good in patches. The challenge for us was to get wickets at the top and we couldn’t throughout the series,” said Santner.

“It’s been a challenge. It’s been a quick turnaround after the World Cup. But we pride ourselves on turning up and playing some good cricket against a very good Indian side and win a series in India. It’s tough to do and they showed once again that it’s a tough challenge.

“But credit the way Rohit and KL batted at the top and backed up throughout the game. We had our chances, but the conditions changed in every game and dew played a major factor,” he signed off. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Tags
#sportsBCCIBoard of Control for Cricket in IndiaICCIND vs NZKL RahulMitchell SantnerMitchell Santner CricketRohit SharmaT20 WCT20 World CupVirat Kohli
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – November 19th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

Find the best odds on cricket betting IPL at 10Cric, Indias #Sportsbetting site online cricket betting!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.