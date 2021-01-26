India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Tractor rally: Violence near ITO area as protestors try to run over cops

Tractor rally: Violence near ITO area as protestors try to run over cops
January 26
14:27 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Violence continued near ITO area in the national capital as tractors driven by protestors deliberately tried to run over police personnel deployed in the area.

Protesting farmers reached ITO after breaking police barricades placed opposite old Delhi Police headquarters and were seen attacking police personnel and vandalising vehicles.
Several people including police personnel suffered injuries during the clash between protesting farmers and police.

Protests against the Central agri laws intensified in the national capital on Tuesday as groups of farmers were seen indulging in vandalism of public property and targeting police personnel deployed for Republic Day security. Reports of farmers breaking barricades to enter Delhi and indulging in vandalism poured from several parts of the city.

Delhi Police officials sit on the road in Nangloi to block the area where farmers holding tractor parade have reached. As the protests have intensified, the gates of several metro stations have been closed. “Entry/exit gates of Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18/19, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Jahangir Puri, Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur, Model Town, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha and Civil Lines are closed,” DMRC tweeted.

Entry/exit gates of all stations on the green line, Lal Quila, Indraprastha and ITO metro stations have been closed. Meanwhile, farmer leader and Spokesperson, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait denied any reports of violence by farmers.

“Rally is going on peacefully. I don’t have any knowledge of it (violence). We are at Ghazipur and are releasing the traffic here,” he said.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Tractor rally: Violence near #ITO ... - https://t.co/UWm3uxO7gt Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmLaws #FarmersProtest #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal #Khalistani
    h J R

    - January 26, 2021, 8:57 am

    Is it a good idea to buy Cheap ... - https://t.co/Ad3eDysAtr Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BestCarInsurance #BestCarInsuranceOnline #CarInsurance #CarInsuranceOnline #CarInsuranceReviews #Carinsurancecalculator #CheapCarInsurance #GoDigit #InsuranceCalculator
    h J R

    - January 26, 2021, 8:22 am

    Dubai Hindu temple to open doors by ... - https://t.co/cEcOGr9qf8 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #DubaiHinduTemple #FIA #FoundationStone #HinduTempleInDubai #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - January 26, 2021, 6:16 am

    Farmers break barricades at Ghazipur, ... - https://t.co/w7uJPZNX03 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiUttarPradeshGhazipurBorder #FarmBills #FarmLaws #FarmersProtest #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal #Political
    h J R

    - January 26, 2021, 6:11 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.