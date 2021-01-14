Traditional food that’s a must on your Lohri Thali

AAPIâ€™s New Year Celebrations India Post News Service WASHINGTON DC: â€œLet me congratulate the great work done by the physicians around the world, and especially the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI)...

Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda ReceivesÂ Pravasi Bharatiya Samman AwardÂ India Post News Service CHICAGO: Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda, President of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), was presented with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA) during the 16th edition...

First non-stop flight from Silicon Valley, San Francisco touches down in Bengaluru Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service San Francisco International Airport has welcomed the decision of India’s national flag carrier Air India to fly the first-ever non-stop flights between San Francisco...

FIA Celebrating Republic Day with singer Kailash Kher Richa Chand CHICAGO: The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of Chicago, plans to celebrate Indiaâ€™s 72ndRepublic Day in a special manner with a performance by legendary Bollywood singer Padma Shri...

French distillery asked to withdraw Lord Ganesh gin Madhu Patel CHICAGO: A very large group of Indian Americans here La BouÃ«xiÃ¨re (Brittany, France) based DistillerieAwen Nature to withdraw its Gin Ganesh, named after Hindu deity; calling it highly...

Indian Seniors of Chicago Celebrating Republic Day & Seniors Birthday Jayanti Oza CHICAGO: The General Meeting of Indian Seniors of Chicago was held on Saturday January 9 2021 via Zoom Video Conferencing with 140 members participating. President Dr. Narsinhbhai Patel...

Hindi Club hosts Online World Hindi Divas 2021 Vijay Chopra CHICAGO: During this pandemic era Hindi Club of Illinois (HCI) has hosted many online events but the one hosted on Sunday, January 10 was rather special. It was...

FIA receives prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award for its untiring service to Community India Post News Service The Federation of Indian Associations of New York, New Jersey & Connecticut (FIA-Tristate), was conferred with the prestigious recognition of the Pravasi Bhartiya Samman on the...

How safe is Your Right to Vote? Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Voting is the most basic right in American democracy but many are surprised to learn it’s not enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. Despite unprecedented...

US modifies H-1B visa selection process; gives priority to wages, skill level WASHINGTON: The outgoing Trump administration has modified the selection process for H-1B visa, giving priority to salary and skills instead of the current lottery procedures. The notification was published in the...

Traditional food that’s a must on your Lohri Thali NEW DELHI: Lohri, the harvest festival celebrated in January, marks the end of peak winter. A bonfire is lit, families whirl around it singing Punjabi folk songs and popping sesame seeds,...

India in UNSC: How long it has to wait for Permanent Seat? Major General S.B. Asthana With India being part of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as non-permanent member from January 1, 2021, and UN 75 years of celebration (2020) hangover rolling...

Polarization and its corrosive implications: US happenings have lessons for India Cmde C Uday Bhaskar (retd) The worldâ€™s oldest democracy, the USA, was stunned on Wednesday, January 6 when pro-Donald Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill in anger to reject the electoral...

Thinking is half murdered in much of your talking Kahlil Gibran You talk when you cease to be at peace with your thoughts. And when you can no longer dwell in the solitude of your heart you live in...

Your Weekly Future: 16th to 22nd January Aries (21 March â€“ 20 April) The planetary transit indicates that you shall enjoy good harmony and understanding with your partners and spouse. Love life shall be perfect. Your artistic...

Farmers fighting for their rights against powerful forces: Rahul Gandhi NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday extended greetings to farmers protesting against the central farm laws and netizens of the country on the occasion of Pongal, Makar Sankranti...

SL vs Eng, 1st Test: Karunaratne ruled out, Chandimal to lead hosts GALLE: Sri Lanka Test skipper Dimuth Karunratne on Thursday was ruled out of the first Test against England, and as a result, Dinesh Chandimal will be leading the side. Karunaratne...

Biden hopes Senate will consider Trump impeachment among urgent issues WILMINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday (local time) reiterated his hope that the Senate will be able to carry out their regular legislative duties while dealing with responsibilities pertaining...

90 pc of farmers not in favour of continuing agitation after SC stay on farm laws’ implementation: Bar Council of India NEW DELHI: Terming the Supreme Court’s order staying the implementation of the three farm laws as “a historic step,” the Bar Council Of India (BCI) has said that 90 per...