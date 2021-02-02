India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Traffic diverted in many parts of Delhi due to farmers’ protest

Traffic diverted in many parts of Delhi due to farmers’ protest
February 02
11:05 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police diverted vehicular traffic at Akshardham and Nizammudin Khatta towards Anand Vihar, Chilla, Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway, Apsara, Bhopra, and Loni borders on Tuesday due to the farmers’ agitation at the Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border. Traffic from Singhu, Saboli, Piau Maniyari borders has also been closed.

The police have advised avoiding Outer Ring Road, GTK road, and NH44.
National Highway (NH) 24, NH 9, Road Number 56, 57 A, Kondli, Paper market, Telco T point, EDM Mall are closed for vehicular traffic.

However, Auchandi, Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school, and Palla toll tax borders are open.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

 

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Oxford Languages Hindi Word of the Year for 2020 '#Aatmanirbharta' - https://t.co/CKRWMGfnrt Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EnglishWords #HindiClub #HindiWordOfTheYearFor2020 #HindiWords #HindiWords2020 #LearnHindiOnline #Lifestyle #OxfordLanguages #SelfReliance
    h J R

    - February 2, 2021, 10:33 am

    US jobs to return to pre-pandemic ... - https://t.co/Mgt0p5cE09 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden #MikePompeo
    h J R

    - February 2, 2021, 10:23 am

    Many countries interested in indigenous ... - https://t.co/1EMpi7DZKY Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #BorderAreas #ChineseArmy #FighterJetTejas #GalwanValley #GlobalTimes #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IndianArmy #LAC #Ladakh #MilitaryTalks #NarendraModi #PangongTso
    h J R

    - February 2, 2021, 10:20 am

    #Nepal bans two Indian mountaineers ... - https://t.co/85wvkmuYHY Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #10yearBan #CoronaCases #CoronaNepal #COVID19 #HimalayanCountry #IndianMountaineers #Kathmandu #KPSharmaOli #NepalCOVID19 #NepalFightsCorona #NepaliGovt #NepalPeople
    h J R

    - February 2, 2021, 10:14 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.