India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Traffic flow disrupted as farmers reach Delhi’s Chilla border

Traffic flow disrupted as farmers reach Delhi’s Chilla border
September 25
15:40 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Normal traffic was thrown out of gear at the Chilla border in east Delhi on Friday as a group of farmers reached there on their tractor-trolleys in a bid to enter Delhi. They were however stopped by Delhi Police deployed at the spot.

“We diverted the traffic after a group of agitating farmers reached the Chilla border. We stopped the farmers from entering and are taking all preventive measures,” said a senior police officer. “Obstruction in traffic at the Chilla Border has been reported due to a demonstration,” a senior Traffic police officer confirmed.

Traffic snarls were also reported from parts of Rohini and Madhuban Chowk areas in Delhi.

Heavy police deployment has been done on Delhi borders in the wake of a nationwide bandh called by various farmer organisations. Police has put up barricades in Delhi entry points in the areas bordering Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and checking vehicles entering the national capital. Personnel of paramilitary forces have also been deployed at the Singhu border and Karnal Road as precautionary measure.

Police deployment has also been made at Ghazipur, New Ashok Nagar, Seemapuri, Anand Vihar in east Delhi, and Kalindi Kunj in south-east Delhi. Different organisations of the farmers had called for a protest on Friday against three farm Bills passed by Parliament amid opposition protests. As many as 31 farmer organisations in Punjab as well as in neighbouring Haryana are holding protests at different places.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should Trump Wait Till After Elections To Appoint SC Judge?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Rohtang highway tunnel to prove ... - https://t.co/6mgDJTIlcs Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AtalTunnel #DelhiToManali #EngineeringMarvel #HighwayTunnel #Himalayas #India #IndianArmy #Jaishankar #ManaliHighway #Political #RohtangHighwayTunnel #RohtangPass
    h J R

    - September 25, 2020, 10:26 am

    Norwegian university supplying ... - https://t.co/dMuV3deHj7 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CovidCasesIndia #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #DailyCasesIndia #HighlySensitiveCOVID19 #IndiaCovid19Tally #IndiaFightsCorona
    h J R

    - September 25, 2020, 10:22 am

    'Left unchecked, Pak will grow into a threat to ... - https://t.co/PRpPPwUQIv Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #ChineseArmy #FailedStatePakistan #GalwanValley #GlobalTimes #ImranKhan #IndiaSlammedPakistan #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IndiaChinaHeat #IndianArmy
    h J R

    - September 25, 2020, 10:19 am

    Delhi riots: Involvement of ISI, ... - https://t.co/Kv7o8WLNcQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BeijingOlympics #BJP #BorderAreas #CCP #DelhiRiots #GalwanValley #GlobalTimes #HumanRights #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IndiaDefeatsChina #IndianArmy #LAC #Ladakh #MilitaryTalks
    h J R

    - September 25, 2020, 10:15 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.