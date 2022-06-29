Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the series will premiere on 8th July

After announcing its first original series together on Women’s Day, ZEE5 Global, the world’s largest platform for South Asian content and TVF have now released the trailer of the much-awaited ‘Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt. Ltd’. Created by Arunabh Kumar and Apoorv Singh Karki, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and written by Abhishek Srivastava and Swarnadeep Biswas, the 6-episode web series will premiere on ZEE5 Global on 8th July. Starring National award-winning actor, AmrutaSubhash along with Yamini Das, AnupSoni, AnjanaSukhani and Anandeshwar Dwivedi, the series will be available in Hindi.

Based in the historic lanes of Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi, ‘Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt. Ltd’ revolves around Suman (played by Amruta Subhash), a housewife from a small town, who embarks on an ambitious journey to become an entrepreneur and gain financial independence only to win her kids back from her ex-husband, Dilip (played by AnupSoni). She tries to kickstart her entrepreneurial journey by selling aachar however faces many hardships and realizes early on that this is not going to be an easy journey.

Trailer Link –https://youtu.be/PTqWVJDqSvg

As seen in the trailer, ‘Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt. Ltd’ is Suman’s coming of age story where she finds her true calling in the world of business with the support of her loving mother-in-law (played by Yamini Das) and evolves into her own. However, does she manage to fulfill her dreams of becoming a successful entrepreneur, gaining financial independence, and winning her kids back?

Creators Arunabh Kumar and Apoorv Singh Karki said, “This show is a tribute to all the women who found their professional calling despite all odds. A woman is a true warrior who battles all the hardships that reveal her highest potential giving her a new dimension.”

Amruta Subhash said, “Saas Bahu Achaar is a special project because Suman’s character is unlike anything I have played before. She is a force to be reckoned with even in the face of adversity. Her struggle is not sad but attractive and her journey will inspire others to persevere and not give up on their dreams. And all along, what keeps her going is her family. So, it is truly a show with its heart in the right place and I am ecstatic that I got to play such a strong female led show.”

Yamini Das said, “The most attractive thing about the show for me was the saas-bahu relationship. Not often do you see such a positive equation between a saas and a bahu in Indian shows but in SaasBahuAchaar, Suman’s biggest strength is her mother-in-law, which is so refreshing and inspiring. The show ticked all the boxes for me in terms of the inspiring storyline, the unique character, the much-needed messaging, etc. and I am glad that I got to be a part of it.”

Anjana Sukhani said, “I am super elated about my debut on OTT and that too with ZEE5. It was a completely magical journey to be part of this show and I just hope that when people watch this show, they feel the same way about all the characters. The entire team has done an unbelievable amount of hard work, which of course everybody does but they have fine-tuned the script to such a level that it couldn’t have gotten better than what it already is. I am in gratitude to ZEE5 for giving me my debut on OTT & to TVF of course. I cannot wait for people to see the show and have a reaction.”

~Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd. is set to premiere exclusively on ZEE5 Global on 8th July~

