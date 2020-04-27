Train coaches converted into corona isolation wards in TN

CHENNAI: The Tiruchirapalli division of Southern Railways has converted 44-train coaches into COVID-19 isolation wards, said a statement. In a statement issued here, the Southern Railway said the Indian Railway Board had given a target to Southern Railways to convert 573 coaches.

The conversion work was taken up by the Trichy Golden Rock Workshop, Perambur Carriage and Wagon Works, Perambur Loco works, and six divisions including Trichy, Madurai and Salem.

In Tiruchirapalli division, 44 coaches have been converted for COVID-19 isolation wards, the statement said. At Tiruchirapalli Coaching Depot, 34 coaches and at Villupuram coaching depot, 10 coaches were converted.

The quarantine isolation coaches are fitted with bathroom, provision of curtains at the entrance of cabin to isolate the patients. Each cabin has been provided with three dustbins of red, blue and yellow colours with foot operated lids.

There is also a provision of clamps for hanging oxygen cylinders. The railway coaches are kept ready for emergency quarantine treatment. These coaches can be moved to towns near villages in Trichy division where hospital facility is not available.

