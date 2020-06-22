India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Transgenders make yoga day special in MP

Transgenders make yoga day special in MP
June 22
10:38 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

INDORE: The International Yoga day in Madhya Pradesh acquired a special character on Sunday with 35 transgenders from Indore and Bhopal joining their counterparts from Pune, Nagpur and Bengaluru, participating online.

The experiment was carried out in Mumbai and Pune last year. The Corona scare kept the participants indoors this year, but the awareness was spread effectively.

Yoga is not just a fitness routine but a lifestyle and extending this way of life to transgender community, trainer Krishnakant Mishra said he had already planned to organise a special yoga training session for them this year.

On why he chose to organise the event, Mishra said, “Transgender community has been accepted and given a place in Indian society, but still they often lag behind in social and cultural participation.”

He explained yoga is more than a fitness way, it is a way of life. “This way of life termed as yoga means to join or to unite, symbolizing the union of body and consciousness.” He added that struggling with body and image issues, most community members lack understanding of even themselves.

“The session lasted for about an hour and in the end, the participants prayed to God to eradicate coronavirus from the world,” said Mishra.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should democratic nations counter Chinaâ€™s irresponsible behavior on COVD-19?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @BBCWorld: WWE star The Undertaker hints at retirement from wrestling https://t.co/1sjENYkTQY
    h J R

    - June 22, 2020, 1:19 pm

    RT @indiatvnews: China finally admits it lost 'less than 20' soldiers in clash with India https://t.co/J8D3YKzbYc
    h J R

    - June 22, 2020, 10:47 am

    RT @ANI: Supreme Court has allowed Rath Yatra to be conducted in Puri, Odisha with certain restrictions. https://t.co/MhteNWUapm
    h J R

    - June 22, 2020, 10:46 am

    Indians stranded in Pak to start returning from ... - https://t.co/4FVG6xeyg0 Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/76GX70Vwxu
    h J R

    - June 22, 2020, 10:45 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.