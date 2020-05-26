India Post News Paper

Transparency needed on India-China face-off at LAC: Rahul

May 26
15:16 2020
NEW DELHI: Amid reports of a face-off between the Indian Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army in eastern Ladakh at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the Narendra Modi government must come clean on the situation arising and inform the citizen what is happening at the border.

Addressing a press conference through video conferencing, Rahul Gandhi said: “The details of what happened along the border, the government should share with the people.” He said, what happened with Nepal and why, what is happening in Ladakh should be made clear. “I cannot see transparency. The issue of Ladakh and China is a live issue. Transparency is required,” he said.

He was responding to a question on the face-off on LAC that was triggered the Chinese objected to road construction and development of infrastructure by India within the Indian territory.

Last week Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli asserted that Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura belong to Nepal and vowed to “reclaim” them from India through political and diplomatic efforts. His Cabinet also endorsed a new political map showing the three areas as Nepalese territory. Oli went a step further and told in the Npal parliament that the territories belong to Nepal but has been made a disputed area.

The former Congress chief also said that till the time there is no transparency, till that time it would not good for him to speak. “If I have more information then I will share more details on it,” he added. This is Rahul Gandhi’s fourth interaction with the media in the last two months.

