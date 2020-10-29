India Post News Paper

Transparency: Pardarshita, The Untold Series Of IAC & AAP

Transparency: Pardarshita, The Untold Series Of IAC & AAP
October 29
14:06 2020
Ramesh Soparawala

CHICAGO: Transparency: Pardarshita that chronicles the chase of a common man from offshore to India is now available exclusively at MX Player for free viewing. Transparency: Pardarshita

Transparency: Pardarshita is a 7 episode Hindi language documentary series released under the umbrella of Munish Raizada Films from Chicago.

EPISODE MUNISH FILMThe series sheds light on the inner workings of Indian Politics and is a real-life political thriller of hype, power games, mind games, and funding games documenting the sentiments of Indians against Corruption Movement (Anna Andolan) and explores the trajectory of the movement along with the backstage scenarios that lead to subsequent political developments.

The web series, ’Transparency: Pardarshita,’ is written, produced, and directed by Dr. Munish Raizada which was released earlier this year.

Transparency: Pardarshita gives an in-depth analysis of the functioning of the Aam Aadmi Party and the story revolves around the chase of political funds (Chanda).

The series also has three melodious songs in store weaved into the narrative.

Transparency: Pardarshita documentary series brings a sharp focus on the machinations of AAP in reference to clean political funding. However the degradation of its own values by the party led to the carnage of the trust of thousands of people who dreamt of a corruption-free India.IPNS

