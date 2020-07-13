India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Travancore royal family’s rights in Padmanabhaswamy temple affairs upheld

Travancore royal family’s rights in Padmanabhaswamy temple affairs upheld
July 13
13:32 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the rights of the Travancore royal family in the affairs of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple of Thiruvananthapuram.

A bench headed by U.U. Lalit said the administrative committee will manage the temple affairs while the district judge of Thiruvanathpuram will be the chairperson of the committee.

According to a lawyer associated with the matter said the shebaitship survives on the death of the ruler as per custom, and a committee under the chairmanship of district judge, who was the executive officer appointed by the apex court, has been constituted.

“Death of ruler does not result in escheat in favour of government despite 26th amendment of Constitution,” said the lawyer, who represented the devotees.

The apex court verdict has come on a dispute over management of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, one of the richest temples in the country. For nearly nine years, the issues in connection with the administration and management of the historic temple have been pending in the top court.

These issues were raised following alleged charges of financial irregularities. In April last year, a bench of Justices Lalit and Indu Malhotra had reserved the verdict on the petitions challenging the January 31, 2011 verdict of the Kerala High Court.

The high court had directed the state government to take steps to constitute a trust or a body to take control of the temple, its assets and management. The High Court also directed the state government to run the temple complying with the traditions.

In May 2011, the top court had stayed the high court’s direction.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Can China be trusted with the agreement to pullback?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #Travancore royal family's rights in Padmanabhaswamy temple affairs upheld - https://t.co/seIzDrKMQj Get your newsâ€¦ https://t.co/YRt4oohrzJ
    h J R

    - July 13, 2020, 8:02 am

    Our doors are open for Pilot and his MLAs: ... - https://t.co/XdOF8NtrD8 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/fhwz1d9feO
    h J R

    - July 13, 2020, 8:00 am

    Indian-American wins New Jersey ... - https://t.co/RYvNgBzmSQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Chicagoâ€¦ https://t.co/emvFFu8mwn
    h J R

    - July 13, 2020, 6:04 am

    All eyes on #Congress meeting in Jaipur - https://t.co/lwAfZzsE9m Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/WufwFRLQ4P
    h J R

    - July 13, 2020, 6:00 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.