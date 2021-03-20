India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Trent Boult takes four as New Zealand thrash Bangladesh by 8 wickets

Trent Boult takes four as New Zealand thrash Bangladesh by 8 wickets
March 20
11:10 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DUNEDIN: Trent Boult took four while James Neesham and Mitchell Santner accounted for two dismissals each as New Zealand thrashed Bangladesh by eight wickets in the first ODI on Saturday.

The Kiwis took just 21.2 overs to seal the game after the hosts’ bowlers ran riot to bundle Bangladesh out for 131 in the first ODI.
Chasing a paltry score of 132, Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls stitched a 54-run stand for the first wicket within six overs to dismantle Bangladesh bowling. Taskin Ahmed provided the visitors the first breakthrough when he removed Guptill.

But Nicholls and Devon Conway again brought up a partnership worth more than 50 runs as New Zealand reached triple figures. But just at the cusp of the win, Hasan Mahmud ended Conway’s sluggish knock.

However, New Zealand had plenty of overs to get over the line and the hosts seal the match in the 22nd over to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Earlier put in to bat first, Bangladesh got off to a bad start as they lost skipper Tamim Iqbal in the fifth over. The Bangladesh captain was off to a flying start as he smashed a six in the third ball of the match. But it was Boult who had the last laugh as he trapped him in front of stumps. Since then Bangladesh batsmen struggled to leave a mark as New Zealand seamers kept on taking wickets at regular intervals from both ends.

Only Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim managed to score past 20 runs mark as Bangladesh was all out for 131 in 41.5 overs. Mahmudullah was the highest scorer with 27. Boult bagged 4 wickets for 27.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 131 (Mahmudullah 27, Mushfiqur Rahim 23; Trent Boult 4-27); New Zealand (Martin Guptill 38, Henry Nicholls 49*; Taskin Ahmed 1-23) (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Do you think UN should intervene in Myanmar?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – KB Home in Santa Clara

KB Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – MYBETTING.IN

best indian betting sites

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

@ANI: Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd James Austin III hold delegation-level talks at Vigyan Bhawan. CDS General Bipin Rawat and the three Services Chiefs are also present at the meeting. https://t.co/zZ7coe9g4Z
h J R

- March 20, 2021, 5:54 am

US Defence Secretary attends wreath-laying ceremony at National ... - https://t.co/2kxe9YAnwK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #China #Democrats #DonaldTrump #IndiaUSRelations #IndoUSRelations #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #NationalWarMemorial #Republicans #UnitedStates
h J R

- March 20, 2021, 5:53 am

Rahul Gandhi to interact ... - https://t.co/WD1HKov5gf Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AssamCampaign #AssamElections #BJP #BorderAreas #Congress #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IOCRefineryEmployeesInAssam #LAC #MilitaryTalks #NarendraModi #Political #RahulGandhi #Tinsukia
h J R

- March 20, 2021, 5:50 am

#Finland retains title of #World's Happiest Country - https://t.co/yzNdFtUEd0 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #FinlandNews #FinlandUpdates #HappiestCountry #WorldsHappiestCountry #WorldsMostPollutedCities
h J R

- March 20, 2021, 5:44 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.