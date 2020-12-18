India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Trinamool loses 3 MLAs in a row: Now Silbhadra Dutta resigns

Trinamool loses 3 MLAs in a row: Now Silbhadra Dutta resigns
December 18
14:31 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KOLKATA: A day after Trinamool Congress heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari resigned just hours before Jitendra Tiwari from the party, the trend continued on Friday as another legislator from Mamata Banerjee’s party from Barrackpore assembly constituency, Silbhadra Dutta, too called it quits.

According to sources, Dutta also replaced Banerjee’s photo, hung on the wall of his office, with Swami Vivekananda. He surrendered the car given by the state government. He said if the government wants it can withdraw his security cover as well.

Dutta sent his resignation letter to Trinamool supremo Banerjee. “I am tendering my resignation as a member of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), as well as from all other positions held by me in the party and its associate organisations with immediate effect,” he write in the letter.

The Barrackpore MLA was the third lawmaker to resign from the party in past 24 hours.

Dutta said that he is thankful for all the opportunities that have been afforded to him. “I will always value my time spent spent as member of the party. Thus I request you to accept my resignation and oblige,” he said.

Earlier in a twin blow to the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress, former Nandigram lawmaker Suvendu Adhikari and Pandabeswar MLA Jitendra Tiwari resigned from the party’s primary membership on Thursday.

Tiwari also resigned from the post of chairman of the administrative board of the Asansol Municipal Corporation. He resigned from the post of Trinamool Congress’ district president in West Burdwan on the same day. He had sent his resignation to Trinamool Congress state president Subrata Bakshi.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Amit Shah be able to sort out Farmer's Issue?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Hopeful UK accepts early harvest ... - https://t.co/paRtgb0w5h Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases #BJP #CovidCasesIndialtdelhiHealthBulletin #DailyCasesIndia #FreeTradeWithUK #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaUKRelations #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally
    h J R

    - December 18, 2020, 9:12 am

    Make or break moment for Indians ... - https://t.co/6frONzpGiq Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #GreenCard #GreenCardElegibility #GreenCardNews #GreenCardUS #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - December 18, 2020, 9:09 am

    Indian origin man killed ... - https://t.co/sMTCzq0RbI Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Cardiologist #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
    h J R

    - December 18, 2020, 9:07 am

    Top ministers including #Shah, ... - https://t.co/TbZJhMukdw Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FrmLaws #HarsimratKaurBadal #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal
    h J R

    - December 18, 2020, 9:05 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.