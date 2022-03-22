India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Tripura’s international cricket ground likely to be completed by this year

Tripura’s international cricket ground likely to be completed by this year
March 22
09:37 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

AGARTALA: Tripura’s first International Cricket ground is under construction at West Tripura district’s Narsingarh, and is expected to be completed by the next seven to eight months.

A sum of Rs 185 crore has been released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the same, Tripura Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said on Monday.
Responding to a starred question submitted by CPI (M) MLA Bhanu Lal Saha, Chowdhury said that the project was taken into hands in August 2017.

“A construction company from Jharkhand was awarded the contract but due to certain reasons, the company refused to complete the project. Later, the contract was renewed and construction works started once again,” he informed.

Further, Saha expressed his desire to enjoy an international cricket encounter in the state and requested the Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs to take the necessary initiatives to complete the project as soon as possible.

To this, Chowdhury said, “We all desire to enjoy international cricket matches here in Tripura. But, to be specific, cricket does not come under the direct control of the Tripura state government. It is the Tripura Cricket Association, an affiliated body of the BCCI that oversees cricket related matters. The answers that have been submitted on the floor of the house are all prepared by the Tripura Cricket Association.”

Chowdhury, however, assured Saha that he would pursue the matter with appropriate authorities to ensure that the project gets completed in time. Speaking on the issue, Tripura Cricket Association Joint Secretary Kishore Kumar Das said that the new stadium will be equipped with all modern facilities.

“Gym, club house and practice nets are being installed in the ground right now. We are trying to arrange a three-star category hotel within the stadium for the accommodation of the players. The sitting capacity of the stadium will be 22,000,” Das added. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
#sportsBCCICricket Grounds in IndiaICCIndian Cricket GroundsIndian StadiumsInternational Cricket StadiumNarsingarhT20 WCT20 World CupTripura Criciket Stadium
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – March 18th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

Find the best odds on cricket betting IPL at 10Cric, Indias #Sportsbetting site online cricket betting!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.