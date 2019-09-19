Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Trudeau apologizes after brownface image emerges

Trudeau apologizes after brownface image emerges
September 19
10:52 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Miniter Justin Trudeau has apologized for wearing brownface makeup to a party in 2001, after a yearbook photo was published of the incident a month before the country’s general election. The image was revealed by TIME magazine, which led Trudeau to acknowledge that the photograph was taken in 2001 when he was dressed as Aladdin for an Arabian Nights-themed gala at a prestigious private school in Vancouver where he was a teacher, reports Efe news.

In the group photo, the then-29-year-old is pictured wearing a turban and robe, with dark makeup on his face, neck and hands. Brownface means the act of darkening one’s fair skin to mimic that of another race. Trudeau, 47, who is in the midst of a campaign for the October 21 general elections, told reporters on Wednesday he regretted the incident.

“I shouldn’t have done it. I should have known better,” Trudeau said. “It was something that I didn’t think was racist at the time, but now I recognize it was something racist to do, and I am deeply sorry,” he added. The leader, who has positioned himself as a champion of a diverse and inclusive society, also admitted to wearing makeup while in high school to sing Harry Belafonte’s “The Banana Boat Song (Day-O)”.

He also ignored a reporter’s question about whether he would resign over the incident. When asked what he would say to the electorate, Trudeau said he would ask Canadians to forgive him and “it was a dumb thing to do”. Indian-origin leader of the third-placed New Democratic Party, Jagmeet Singh, said Trudeau’s behaviour was “troubling” and “insulting”.

“Anytime we hear examples of brownface or blackface, it’s making a mockery of someone for what they live and what their lived experiences are,” he said. “What does (his action) say about what he thinks about people who, because of who they are, because of the colour of their skin, face challenges and barriers and obstacles in their life. Racism is real,” he added. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can Modi's Houston event boost Trump's re-election chances?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Happy teachers day to all the teachers who somehow, somewhere not only invested their time into us but also taught… https://t.co/Ni7FTFD6O9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 5, 2019, 7:06 am

Our deepest sympathy to Shri Jagannath Mishra's family. In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with th… https://t.co/ygCPRNu1Ps
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 19, 2019, 6:12 am

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.