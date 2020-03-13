Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Trudeau’s wife tests positive for COVID-19

Trudeau’s wife tests positive for COVID-19
March 13
10:53 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office has announced. Justin Trudeau, who has been self-isolating at home with his wife, will not be tested “at this stage” because he currently has no symptoms, CTV News quoted the Prime Minister’s Office as saying in a statement on Thursday night.

The couple will remain in isolation for a planned period of 14 days, the statement added. Sophie Gregoire Trudeau is the 158th Canadian to test positive for the virus that was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday. The First Lady said in a statement that she is experiencing “uncomfortable symptoms of the virus” but plans to be back on her feet soon.

“Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns,” Gregoire Trudeau said. “We will get through this situation together. Please share the facts and take your health seriously.” Justin Trudeau will continue to assume his duties as Prime Minister and will address the country on Friday.

Health officials are now reaching out to those who have been in contact with Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, CTV News reported. According to the PMO statement, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau began exhibiting flu-like symptoms after returning from a speaking engagement in the U.K.

She immediately sought medical advice after developing the symptoms and a low fever late Wednesday. In a tweet sent Thursday afternoon before she tested positive, the Prime Minister had said his wife was feeling better, but echoed the message of caution.

Sources told CTV News earlier on Thursday that the couple’s children were not showing symptoms and not being quarantined. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Have you ever witnessed Gender Discrimination at work?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

Seven jacpots

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

Seven jacpots

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Learn Fast & Learn Right. Exam Dumps: Your Ally ... - https://t.co/MHnxIfnviW Get your news featured use… https://t.co/1m5hlBXKak
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 13, 2020, 6:23 am

RT @PTI_News: Delhi court sentences Kuldeep Singh Sengar to 10 years in prison for murder of Unnao rape victim's father
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 13, 2020, 5:45 am

RT @indiatvnews: #BREAKING: 1 tests #coronavirus positive in Noida factory
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 13, 2020, 5:33 am

#Karnataka man #India's first #Coronavirus fatality - https://t.co/8WXXgUIZ5N Get your news featured use… https://t.co/BZKns1ja0f
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 13, 2020, 5:29 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.