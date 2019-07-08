Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

True happiness is found by dismantling belief itself

True happiness is found by dismantling belief itself
July 08
13:55 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Chris Hebard

Let me share a warning about “Teachings”. I do so hate the word –“teaching” – it implies that what is discussed here is both official and can be learned. Here is my experience: It can’t. True Wisdom must be seen and that seeing is born directly through the loins of the “seeker”–from a different, mysterious place altogether.

One of the challenges of being guided in Self Discovery is an inclination to forage for “pointers”, feeding grist to the mill facilitating the search. These pointers can be shortcuts. The risk is that, prior to investigation of them, we may come to accept, rather than a question, every view we encounter, particularly when they come from “teachers”. When this happens, we trade freedom for expedience. In my experience, blind acceptance of any pointer – any teaching – may provide a false sense of assurance and feel good temporarily, but, its fruit may be proven hollow under the harsh light of recognition of the very next emotional agitation experienced.

Accepting the word of another regarding our own happiness is just as dangerous as its opposite position: “There is a principle which is a bar against all information, which is proof against all arguments, and which cannot fail to keep a man in everlasting ignorance – that principle is contempt prior to investigation.” (Attributed to Herbert Spencer)

Both contempt prior to investigation and blind acceptance has no place in Self Inquiry. If you hear nothing else in this entire article, hear this: There is no liberation or happiness in inheriting another’s set of beliefs. True happiness is discovered through the inspection and dismantling of belief itself. Liberation could be called the end of all belief. It is the domain only of “what is”.
And, “what is” can only be experienced now, and, it can only be experienced directly.

What would the value be of someone else’s truth to you? It would be valueless unless it actually became your direct truth. There is only ONE teacher. May you find him/her now.

I have come to realize that the basic quest of life is to discover where happiness resides. The hunt begins with the assumption that there is something missing “in here” and that something “out there” will complete me, thus bringing me peace and happiness.

As the ancient Yoga Vasistha exclaims: “This world appearance is a confusion: even as the blueness of the sky is an optical illusion. I think it better not to let the mind dwell on it, but ignore it.” (1.3.2)

I chose the opposite direction: I assumed that the world had an independent reality and that there was no “God”. I chose to inspect and investigate every single assumption that led me to this conclusion. I had no choice. In this sudden “crack”, I had seen, without any doubt, that it could not be true. It led to an amazing conclusion, which confirmed Vasistha’s counsel.

Excerpted from Stillnessspeaks.com. Chris Hebard is the founder of stillnessspeaks.com

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo meets EAM, @DrSJaishankar in New Delhi. #indoAmericans #America #jaishankar #MEA… https://t.co/Ci4zoggjAn
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 7:12 am

RT @FremontPD: At-Risk Missing Person Patricia Hodge, 76 years old. Last seen at 5:30 pm in area of Mildred and Blacow. https://t.co/3CMI9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 6:41 am

Exclusive Opportunity for budding writers to establish themselves as authors! https://t.co/k0vVHxsmgZ is accepting… https://t.co/umFU0DxbPJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 17, 2019, 6:11 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.