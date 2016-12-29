Trump accuses Obama of derailing smooth transition of power

Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • Auli : Most popular skiing ski resort Auli is the most popular skiing destination of Uttarakhand state. Situated in Chamoli district of Garhwal region and covering elevation from 2,519mts to 3,050mts above sea level, it is blessed...
  • After floods, Munnar woos tourists with sub-zero temp MUNNAR: With broken roads and landslide scarred mountains, this hill station had been a mute reminder of the deadly August floods in Kerala, the worst in a century, which ravaged...
  • Insurance made compulsory for Ladakh tourists LEH: In view of casualties every year, tourists now have to undergo a compulsory health check-up and get medical insurance to get permission to trek the ‘frozen Zanskar riverine route’...
  • Goa Carnival to begin on March 2 PANAJI: The popular Goa Carnival will begin in the coastal state from March 2, Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar has said. He said the tourism department was expecting better footfalls during...
  • Tech panel to inspect Jammu ropeway JAMMU: The Governor’s administration in Jammu and Kashmir has constituted a technical committee to inspect the Jammu ropeway project, aimed at boosting tourism here, an official said. The order issued...
  • Naidu inaugurates AP’s seventh airport AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh’s seventh airport at Orvakallu near Kurnool city has been inaugurated by chief minister N Chandrababu Nadu, setting the stage for transforming the region into a more developed...
  • Buddha circuit train from February 14 NAGPUR, Maharashtra: A special tourist train launched by the Railways covering prominent places associated with Lord Buddha and started in memory of chief Constitution maker B R Ambedkar will commence...
  • Travel advisories by US, UK ‘insult’ to Kerala THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Travel advisories issued by the US and the UK asking their citizens travelling Kerala to be vigilant in the backdrop of the violent protests against women’s entry to Sabarimala...
  • Vaishno Devi shrine receives snowfall JAMMU: The cave shrine of Vaishno Devi located in the Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district received the season’s first snowfall January 6 even as pilgrims continued their...
  • Engagement soon Last year Bollywood witnessed a season of weddings as several celebrities tied the knot but that’s not the end yet. As per reports, we might get to witness Ranbir Kapoor...
  

Trump accuses Obama of derailing smooth transition of power

December 29
03:13 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends
President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump shake hands following their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Donald Trump has accused Barack Obama of derailing a smooth transition of power with “inflammatory” statements and “roadblocks”, intensifying his tirade against the outgoing President.

Trump made this accusation in a tweet, but did not give any details about it.

It is believed that he was apparently referring to the some of the policy decisions, including those related to Israel being taken by the outgoing Obama Administration.

“Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks. Thought it was going to be a smooth transition – NOT!” Trump said in a tweet.

Later the President-elect told reporters in Florida that he spoke over phone with Obama, who is currently on his annual vacation in Hawaii.

“He phoned me. We had a very nice conversation,” he said.

“Did you bring up any of your concerns about these roadblocks?” he was asked.

“We had a general conversation. I think the secretary’s speech really spoke for itself. But we had a very general conversation; very, very nice. Appreciated that he called me,” Trump said.

Trump has responded on Twitter in recent days to an interview in which Obama had said he was confident he could have beaten Trump if he were able to run for a third term.

Trump said he has “NOT” had a smooth transition to the office.

Trump’s public spat with Obama is not his first with an American president since his election. He also recently got in a back-and-forth with Bill Clinton after the former president told a local newspaper that Trump “doesn’t really know much.” –PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT

Land Sea Homes

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Polls

Is 10% quota for economically backwards a gimmick?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Follow us on twiter

Facebook





POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Auli : Most popular skiing ski resort Auli is the most popular skiing destination of Uttarakhand state. Situated in Chamoli district of Garhwal region and covering elevation from 2,519mts to 3,050mts above sea level, it is blessed...
  • After floods, Munnar woos tourists with sub-zero temp MUNNAR: With broken roads and landslide scarred mountains, this hill station had been a mute reminder of the deadly August floods in Kerala, the worst in a century, which ravaged...
  • Insurance made compulsory for Ladakh tourists LEH: In view of casualties every year, tourists now have to undergo a compulsory health check-up and get medical insurance to get permission to trek the ‘frozen Zanskar riverine route’...
  • Goa Carnival to begin on March 2 PANAJI: The popular Goa Carnival will begin in the coastal state from March 2, Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar has said. He said the tourism department was expecting better footfalls during...
  • Tech panel to inspect Jammu ropeway JAMMU: The Governor’s administration in Jammu and Kashmir has constituted a technical committee to inspect the Jammu ropeway project, aimed at boosting tourism here, an official said. The order issued...
  • Naidu inaugurates AP’s seventh airport AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh’s seventh airport at Orvakallu near Kurnool city has been inaugurated by chief minister N Chandrababu Nadu, setting the stage for transforming the region into a more developed...
  • Buddha circuit train from February 14 NAGPUR, Maharashtra: A special tourist train launched by the Railways covering prominent places associated with Lord Buddha and started in memory of chief Constitution maker B R Ambedkar will commence...
  • Travel advisories by US, UK ‘insult’ to Kerala THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Travel advisories issued by the US and the UK asking their citizens travelling Kerala to be vigilant in the backdrop of the violent protests against women’s entry to Sabarimala...
  • Vaishno Devi shrine receives snowfall JAMMU: The cave shrine of Vaishno Devi located in the Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district received the season’s first snowfall January 6 even as pilgrims continued their...
  • Engagement soon Last year Bollywood witnessed a season of weddings as several celebrities tied the knot but that’s not the end yet. As per reports, we might get to witness Ranbir Kapoor...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.