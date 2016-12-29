Trump again criticizes UN

WASHINGTON: The UN is not living up to its potential and is causing “problems” rather than solving them, US President-elect Donald Trump has said as he hit out at the world body for the second time in a week after the Security Council voted to condemn new Israeli settlements.

“The UN has such tremendous potential, not living up to its potential. There is such tremendous potential, but it is not living up,” Trump told reporters in Florida yesterday.

“When do you see the United Nations solving problems? They don’t. They cause problems,” he said.

He was responding to a question if America under his administration is considering leaving the United Nations.

In a series of tweets earlier this week, Trump criticized the world body, in particularly the Security Council for passing a resolution against Israel for its new settlements in West Bank and Jerusalem.

“So, if it lives up to the potential, it’s a great thing.

And if it doesn’t, it’s a waste of time and money,” he said.

“We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect. They used to have a great friend in the US, but not anymore,” Trump said in a tweet yesterday.

“The beginning of the end was the horrible Iran deal, and now this! Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!” he added.–PTI

