India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Trump approves emergency declaration for Washington D.C.

Trump approves emergency declaration for Washington D.C.
January 12
11:04 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has approved an emergency declaration for Washington, D.C., through January 24, covering the date of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

“Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that an emergency exists in the District of Columbia and ordered Federal assistance to supplement the District’s response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from the 59th Presidential Inauguration from January 11 to January 24, 2021,” the Office of the White House Press Secretary said in a statement late Monday.

The emergency declaration authorised the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate resources with state and local authorities, and came as Washington braced for heightened possibility of violence in the lead-up to and during Biden’s inauguration.

The declaration was in response to a letter sent to Trump on Sunday by Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who had already declared a 15-day public emergency for the capital city shortly after pro-Trump demonstrators stormed the Capitol on January 6.

“In light of the attack on the Capitol and intelligence suggesting further violence is likely during the Inaugural period, my administration has re-evaluated our preparedness posture for the Inauguration, including requesting the extension of D.C. National Guard support through January 24, 2021,” Bowser wrote in the letter.

“I have determined that the plans and resources previously assigned to the Inauguration are insufficient to establish a safe and secure environment as a direct result of the insurrectionist actions that occurred on January 6.

“Based on recent events and intelligence assessments, we must prepare for large groups of trained and armed extremists to come to Washington, D.C,” the Mayor added

On Monday, Bowser was joined by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan in urging people to stay away from inaugural events, citing “last week’s violent insurrection as well as the ongoing and deadly Covid-19 pandemic”.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has warned about plans of armed protests from January 16 through January 20 at all the 50 state capitols, and from January 17 through January 20 at the US Capitol in Washington D.C.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will US be able to vaccinate the entire country in 06 months?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Trump awards Medal of Freedom to ally Jim Jordan - https://t.co/PcAc8XdCFg Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JimJordan #JoeBiden
    h J R

    - January 12, 2021, 9:43 am

    No reduction in troops from China, India at ... - https://t.co/GcnWNZSDwm Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #BorderTensionWithChina #CCP #ChineseArmy #GalwanValley #GlobalTimes #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IndiaChinaHeat #IndiaDefeatsChina #IndianArmy #LAC #Ladakh
    h J R

    - January 12, 2021, 9:41 am

    Let's not worry too much: IMA on ... - https://t.co/RZNK3fGprD Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #CovaxiUpdates #Covaxin #Covid19Vaccine #DrHarshVardhan #Health #Healthcare
    h J R

    - January 12, 2021, 9:02 am

    SC stays 3 farm laws, forms panel ... - https://t.co/zqhccNRQlI Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #ChiefJusticeSABobde #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FrmLaws #HarsimratKaurBadal #India #IndiaFarmLaws
    h J R

    - January 12, 2021, 8:59 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.