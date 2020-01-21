Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Trump arrives in Davos hours before impeachment trial reopens

Trump arrives in Davos hours before impeachment trial reopens
January 21
16:12 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DAVOS: US President Donald Trump arrived in Davos on Tuesday for the annual economic forum, where he was to give a speech just hours before his impeachment trial kicks into high gear in Washington.

Trump’s Marine One helicopter touched down in the picturesque Swiss ski resort shortly ahead of his scheduled speech to the World Economic Forum, which this year is focusing on climate change.

He was also due to meet the president of Iraq, Pakistan’s prime minister and the head of the European Union executive body. (AFP)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Should PM Modi call an all party meet on Economy Crisis in India?

  • Yes (56%, 129 Votes)
  • No (44%, 102 Votes)

Total Voters: 231

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

#AmitabhBachchan #JhundTeaser https://t.co/AFmd9I7iuZ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 21, 2020, 10:55 am

8 Indian tourists die due to possible gas leak in #Nepal resort - https://t.co/SV0V69w1hQ Get your news featured u… https://t.co/mTRvvLou1E
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 21, 2020, 10:50 am

Indian wins luxury car, USD 54,000 in Dubai raffle after buying tickets for decade - https://t.co/e0qZozrNZi Get y… https://t.co/nkQbcYJO66
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 21, 2020, 10:46 am

#China's former #Interpol chief sentenced to 13 years in prison - https://t.co/dFZl8gkUfA Get your news featured u… https://t.co/CoyQqgmDoO
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 21, 2020, 10:44 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.