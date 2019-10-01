Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Trump asked Australian PM to help discredit Mueller: NYTimes

Trump asked Australian PM to help discredit Mueller: NYTimes
October 01
10:42 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump asked Australia’s prime minister to help US Attorney General Bill Barr gather information for an inquiry intended to discredit the Mueller investigation, The New York Times reported on Monday.

The newspaper, citing two unidentified US officials, said the request was made during a recent telephone call between Trump and the Australian leader, Scott Morrison. The Times said the White House restricted access to the transcript of the call in a manner similar to what was done with Trump’s recent call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

That call — during which Trump asked Zelensky to open an investigation into his potential 2020 Democratic presidential opponent Joe Biden — has led to the opening of an impeachment inquiry in the Democratic-led House of Representatives.

The US Justice Department is conducting an inquiry into the origins of the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election — a probe which Trump has repeatedly denounced as a “political witch hunt.”

The Times said Trump called Morrison to enlist his help in the US Justice Department review of the origins of the Mueller probe and asked him to speak to Barr. The original FBI probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election was launched after the bureau received a tip from Australian officials, the Times said.

The FBI probe into Russian meddling and whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia was taken over by Mueller after Trump fired FBI director James Comey. AFP

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can FM’s booster shots revive the Indian Economy?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Malaysian PM raises Kashmir issue at UNGA, alleges India 'invaded and occupied' Kashmir - India Post-… https://t.co/GF0vv5WBJa
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 30, 2019, 5:38 am

19-year-old held in case of attack on journalist in Delhi's CR Park - India Post-https://t.co/WoLfYGsxZc DELHI: A 1… https://t.co/d5o4nbvWFj
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 30, 2019, 5:25 am

Boeing did not include 'key safeguards' on 737 MAX: Report - India Post-https://t.co/wD55HznAsp YORK: Boeing left o… https://t.co/l8d19zV8Wz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 30, 2019, 5:23 am

New Google Internet protocol under anti-trust probe: Report - India Post-https://t.co/9QN4vtkRfB FRANCISCO: Google… https://t.co/gTJtgukzQH
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 30, 2019, 5:21 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.