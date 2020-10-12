India Post News Paper

Trump asks campaign to schedule daily events until election
October 12
16:12 2020
WASHINGTON: A media report has revealed that US President Donald Trump has asked his re-lection campaign to schedule events daily until the November 3 presidential election, after he missed 10 days on the campaign trail following his coronavirus diagnosis.

Citing informed sources, the Axios news report published on Sunday said Trump’s team is the process of scheduling events as per Trump’s request. While one adviser said that “he’s going to kill himself” with the daily events, the campaign’s communications director Tim Murtaugh told Axios: “The President has personal experience with Covid-19 and understands what people are going through.”

Trump is scheduled to hold an airport rally in Sanford, Florida, his first since the October 2 announcement that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

He will campaign in Pennsylvania on Tuesday and Iowa the following day.

On October 10, Trump made his first public appearance at a White House event, 10 days after he was diagnosed with the disease. At the South Lawn event, titled “Peaceful Protest in Support of Law and Order”, the President addressed the attendants, many who did not wear masks or were socially distancing, from the Blue Room Balcony.

Trump wore a face mask but took it off later when he started addressing the gathering. The event came after Trump’s personal physician Sean Conley cleared him on October 8 for public engagements “based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting”.

Ending the 10-day isolation after Covid-19 diagnosis was in conformity with the Centers for Disease Control minimum guideline, but it also said some patients may still be producing the virus and may need to be isolated for up to 20 days. After the rally, Conley issued a memo saying that Trump’s tests in the morning showed that under “currently recognised standards, he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others”.

