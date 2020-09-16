India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Trump campaign video aimed at Indian American voters hits 10 million views

Trump campaign video aimed at Indian American voters hits 10 million views
September 16
11:06 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump campaign commercial titled ‘4 more years’ aimed at winning support from the country’s Indian American voters has hit the 10 million views.

Trump senior adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle took to Twitter during the Republican convention last month and posted the commercial. The Trump supporter tweeted “America enjoys a great relationship with India and our campaign enjoys great support from Indian Americans.”

The video features footage of Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi walking hand in hand and quick clips of each speaking.

A prominent Trump supporter, Al Mason, who conceptualised the video told ANI that The “4 More Years” video has been viewed more than 3,00,000 times on Twitter alone. It has been viewed several hundred thousand times more on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Mason further added if Trump gets another four years at the White House it will massively boost the India-US partnership.

“With the re-election of Trump – these two larger than life personalities (President Trump and Prime Minister Modi) will take their true friendship to the next level,” said Mason, the co-chair of the Trump Victory Indian American Finance Committee.

Indian-Americans have emerged as a significant political force in the US. They exert influence in US politics through campaign donations and fund-raising.

Indian-Americans are the wealthiest ethnic group in the US in terms of per capita income. With the November 3 election day closing in, the Republicans and Democrats, sensing a close contest, are leaving no stone unturned to woo Indian-American voters while holding on to their hardcore bases of support. 1.3 million Indian-American votes in the eight swing states of Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin, are being considered as decisive. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is Kangana Ranaut's Stand against Maharashtra Establishment Justified?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @ANI: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for #COVID19 https://t.co/1DEgoOmZcs
    h J R

    - September 16, 2020, 5:00 pm

    Will challenge Essential Commodities Act in ... - https://t.co/TbBb6d3JnD Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/OdqZdyckpU
    h J R

    - September 16, 2020, 5:52 am

    Arunachal CM ... - https://t.co/KMGZaoIfL4 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/IDV4n9RwJi
    h J R

    - September 16, 2020, 5:50 am

    #UNGA's 75th-anniversary session begins amid global crisis - https://t.co/RqEQJHr2tM Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/8BOwRCfuRl
    h J R

    - September 16, 2020, 5:48 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.