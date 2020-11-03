India Post News Paper

Trump condoles Vienna terror attack

November 03
11:55 2020
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday condoled the Vienna terror attack, saying “US stands with Austria, France, and all of Europe in the fight against terrorists, including radical Islamic terrorists.”

“Our prayers are with the people of Vienna after yet another vile act of terrorism in Europe. These evil attacks against innocent people must stop. The US stands with Austria, France and all of Europe in the fight against terrorists, including radical Islamic terrorists,” President Trump tweeted.

The recent spate of attack in Europe has raised the issue of ‘radical Islam’. The incident in Paris wherein a school teacher, Samuel Paty, was beheaded for showing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad in class as part of free speech, has created a furore across Europe.

Vienna, too, was attacked at six different locations on Monday. A group of unidentified persons carried out a series of attacks with shooting in downtown Vienna killing two people. According to law enforcement, several people were seriously wounded, including a policeman, one attacker was neutralised and at least one more attacker is being sought. The attacks, in particular, targeted a synagogue, according to media reports. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said the incident was a terrorist act. (ANI)

