India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Trump denies intention to delay Nov election

Trump denies intention to delay Nov election
July 31
10:28 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said that he doesn’t want to delay the November election, hours after raising the possibility on Twitter. “Do I want to see a date change? No,” Xinhua news agency quoted Trump as saying during a press conference at the White House on Thursday. “I don’t want a delay. I want to have the election… But I don’t want to see a crooked election,” he said, doubling down his criticism of mail-in voting.

“But I also don’t want to have to wait for three months and then find out that the ballots are all missing and the election doesn’t mean anything. That’s what’s going to happen… that’s common sense. “Mail-in ballots will lead to the greatest fraud,” the President added.

In a tweet on Thursday morning, Trump claimed — without providing any proof or evidence — that “universal mail-in voting” would make November’s vote “the most inaccurate & fraudulent election in history”. “It will be a great embarrassment to the USA,” he said. “Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

The tweet immediately ignited a political firestorm and has drawn bipartisan pushback from Capitol Hill, as legal analysts agreed that Trump has no authority to delay the election as the US Constitution gives Congress the power to set the date.

Election Day takes place on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November, as determined by federal law. Moving the date would require an act of Congress. Top Republicans — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — have both dismissed the idea.

McConnell said no US presidential election had ever been delayed before.

“Never in the history of this country, through wars, depressions and the Civil War, have we ever not had a federally scheduled election on time. We will find a way to do that again this November third,” the BBC quoted McConnell as saying to the local Kentucky station, WNKY. McCarthy echoed him. “Never in the history of the federal elections have we ever not held an election and we should go forward with our election.”

Trump ally Senator Lindsay Graham meanwhile said a delay was “not a good idea”. However, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo refused to be drawn on Trump’s suggestion.

Quizzed by reporters on whether a President could delay an election, he said he would not “enter a legal judgement on the fly”. When pressed, he said the Justice Department would “make that legal determination”, adding: “We want an election that everyone is confident in.”

The spokesman for Trump’s re-election campaign, Hogan Gidley, said the President had just been “raising a question”. 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will the Quad contain china's influence in the Indian Ocean?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Modi inaugurates #Mauritius Supreme Court, takes ... - https://t.co/v0UTdD8jAD Get your news featured use… https://t.co/FocNBSrFze
    h J R

    - July 31, 2020, 10:24 am

    B'desh has world's 4th highest ... - https://t.co/F5YeK4w9eD Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/tvsMufR1CU
    h J R

    - July 31, 2020, 10:21 am

    With #Jio, #Whatsapp Pay to empower millions of Indians: #Zuckerberg - https://t.co/0CiQiuH35d Get your news featu… https://t.co/bNHdtNg3of
    h J R

    - July 31, 2020, 10:17 am

    US #COVID-19 death toll projected ... - https://t.co/oAeF8wcAo5 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/FWeS4EVDFN
    h J R

    - July 31, 2020, 10:14 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.