Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey after it declares permanent ceasefire in Syria

Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey after it declares permanent ceasefire in Syria
October 24
16:36 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh Tuesday said he strongly disagreed with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee’s view that the government should privatise public sector banks to tackle the banking crisis in the country.

The former Union minister’s remarks came after Banerjee, at a media interaction earlier in the day, termed the banking crisis in the country “frightening” and called for reduction of government stake in public sector banks to deal with the situation.

The Indian-American Nobel laureate said the government should reduce its stake in public sector banks to below 50 per cent so that they are out of the ambit of Central Vigilance Commission, whose fear acts as dampener in decision making in the banking sector.

“While I am in awe of Abhijit Banerjee’s intellectual prowess I disagree strongly with him that govt should privatise public sector banks,” Ramesh said on Twitter. The banking system has been afflicted by the scourge of high NPAs (non-performing assets) for nearly five years now.

The NPAs have led to net worth erosion and discovery of scams in the sector, with the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank being the latest addition to the list. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will India-US trade ties improve during Trump's tenure?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

India, #Pakistan sign agreement to operationalise the Kartarpur Corridor - https://t.co/Nh28cFq9Zg Get your news f… https://t.co/T8PdxX9Vc5
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 24, 2019, 11:10 am

#BJP, Shiv Sena on course to retain power in Maharashtra - https://t.co/dkKztCDt5O Get your news featured use… https://t.co/PExf9gCtDi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 24, 2019, 11:08 am

Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey after it declares permanent ceasefire in Syria - https://t.co/okdebhxbIn Get your… https://t.co/1zlQhwhCK8
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 24, 2019, 11:06 am

Imran vows not to resign, says Oppn's planned protest sends wave of joy in India - https://t.co/pcYEADkj3D Get you… https://t.co/cHBWRi98mg
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 24, 2019, 11:05 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.