India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Trump nominates Indian American to head USAID Asia operations

Trump nominates Indian American to head USAID Asia operations
July 18
12:15 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Sue Ghosh Stricklett

Sue Ghosh Stricklett

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump has nominated an Indian American lawyer who has been active in the Republican Party and with the Hindu American Coalition to head the Asian operations of the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

The White House announced on Friday the nomination of Sue Ghosh Stricklett as the assistant administrator in charge of USAID’s Asia Bureau overseeing supervising its operations from China to the Maldives. USAID is the arm of the US government that provides development assistance to developing countries and promotes democracy and gender equality.

Her nomination goes to the Senate, which has to approve nominees to senior positions like hers. According to the White House, she was a foreign policy adviser on Asia to presidential campaigns. She was the founder of the Trump campaign in Maryland state for the 2016 election. She had also campaigned for the two previous Republican Party presidential candidates John McCain and Mitt Romney.

Stricklett has been the general counsel for American Hindu Coalition, which says it is a non-partisan organisation that says its aims is to “build a stronger America through Hindu Enlightenment Principles.”

She is the author of several articles in US media advocating close relations with India and on “Trump’s outreach to Hindu Americans, both before and after his election” with a slew of important appointments in his administration. The White House said that she has been a lawyer in private practice for over 25 years working in areas of foreign policy and national security.

“The scope of her practice includes Foreign Corrupt Practices Act compliance, intellectual property licensing and technology transfer, US dual-use and defence trade control licensing, and sanctions law enforcement,” the White House said.

Stricklett’s nomination comes when less than six months are left in Trump’s current term and nearly 250 key positions of the 755 requiring Senate confirmation have yet to be filled.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will China back off from The South China Sea?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    US school reopening plans in total ... - https://t.co/bULaodd6Pq Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/kyiDFCi2XX
    h J R

    - July 18, 2020, 10:17 am

    Entire nation is with #Assam: Rahul - https://t.co/EwqK0palmd Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/fZja5nFSXI
    h J R

    - July 18, 2020, 10:14 am

    N.Korea claims it is developing ... - https://t.co/188ID3f1qX Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/PcVNUE8qUd
    h J R

    - July 18, 2020, 10:10 am

    Embarrassed, disappointed, sorry: Twitter on mega ... - https://t.co/3ijkPMluiD Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/kBrQWYD62N
    h J R

    - July 18, 2020, 10:08 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.